What To Do When Your Major and Dream Job Don’t Match 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you’re an engineering major who really wants to work in fashion – or better yet – you’re a marketing major who desires to work as an actor. More people than you think are in this predicament, and that is worth noting. It is a common practice to end up in a field totally unrelated to what you spent four years studying. While it is to your benefit to work in a field you studied for many years, it is not abnormal to go out of the box and explore other topics that interest you, especially since you decided to major in something so young. It’s inevitable that things change and paths are pivoted.

When deciding on a major, remember the transferable skills that come with that major. For example, a psych major isn’t just someone who might become a therapist, they are someone trained in human behavior, development, and communication. While a finance major brings in skills such as analyzing complex graphs, building strategies, and critical thinking skills, these skills can be transferred into other areas of life and help you bring something different to the table that is otherwise lacking.

When you think about the person you want to be in 5-10 years, who are they? What car do they drive, where do they live, what is their morning routine, what is their workday like? If you know you are someone who likes to be hands-on and give the tasks out, why would you pick a job that constrains you to a desk? If you are someone who doesn’t like thinking creatively and want to work in the mundane parts of the job market, why would you become an architect? Assess carefully what you want out of life, don’t just go into a job because it makes a lot of money or because your parents want you to. This is your life, do as you please.