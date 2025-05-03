What I’ve Learned from Leading a College Publication

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first joined Her Campus, I never imagined I’d end up leading it. What started as a creative outlet soon became one of the most formative experiences of my college career. Now, as I reflect on my time as President, I’m realizing just how much this role has taught me, not just about writing or editing, but about leadership, collaboration, and the importance of carving out space for women’s voices on campus.

Publishing as a Process, Not Just a Product

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that publishing is not just about hitting “submit.” It’s a process, sometimes slow, sometimes chaotic, but always rewarding. I’ve learned how to guide writers from the brainstorming phase through final edits, helping them shape their ideas into something they’re proud to put their name on. I’ve also learned how to manage a publishing calendar, juggle deadlines, and ensure that the content we’re putting out reflects both quality and diversity of voice.

There’s something uniquely powerful about helping someone else get published, especially when it’s their first time. I’ve seen writers go from tentative and unsure to confident contributors, and knowing that I had a small hand in that transformation has been one of the most meaningful parts of the job.

Organization, Engagement & Brand Building

Running a college publication requires the kind of organization they don’t teach you in class. From building weekly meeting agendas to assigning articles, promoting our content on social media, and managing team communication, I’ve learned how to keep things moving—even when everyone’s dealing with midterms and burnout.

I’ve also had to think strategically about how to boost engagement—both online and in person. Whether it was coordinating Instagram takeovers, organizing giveaways, or collaborating with other campus groups, I’ve learned how to connect content with community. Those skills—content marketing, event planning, audience engagement—are the kind of real-world experiences that translate well beyond college.

Working with Her Campus national brand partners also gave me insight into the world of digital advertising and influencer marketing. From product reviews to sponsored posts, I got to see how large-scale brand collaborations function—and how we, as a campus chapter, could uphold the integrity of our voice while meeting partnership expectations.

Navigating Conflict: How to Work with People You Don’t Like

One of the hardest lessons I learned as a leader was how to work with people I didn’t always see eye-to-eye with. It’s inevitable in any group setting—personalities don’t always mesh, and disagreements will arise. In those moments, I had to remember that it wasn’t about me personally, it was about the bigger picture. Keeping the team’s goals in mind, I learned how to separate my feelings from the work that needed to get done. We each brought something different to the table, and those differences, when managed well, led to better decision-making and more creative outcomes.

Creating Community Through Events

One of the most underrated parts of running a publication like this is event planning. Hosting self-care nights, tabling events, writing workshops, or even just relaxed team hangouts taught me how to create a sense of community that extends beyond the screen. Events helped us reach new members, celebrate our writers, and remind everyone that this is more than just a publication—it’s a space for connection.

The Power of a Women-Run Space

There’s something really special about being part of a publication by and for college women. In a world where media is often dominated by male voices and traditional narratives, Her Campus gave us a space to reclaim storytelling on our own terms. Leading that kind of space, centering the experiences, humor, struggles, and creativity of women—made me appreciate how rare and necessary it is.

It’s not just about representation, though that matters. It’s about empowerment. Her Campus has been a launchpad for voices that might have otherwise gone unheard. Being part of a women-run publication reminded me that we don’t need to wait for permission to publish our stories, we can create our own platforms.

Reflections

Every challenge taught me something new: about leadership, resilience, communication, and the value of showing up even when things don’t go perfectly. I’m walking away from this experience with a stronger voice, sharper skills, and a deep appreciation for the power of student media. Her Campus taught me how to lead, but more importantly, it taught me how to listen—because the best leaders in any creative space know that everyone’s voice matters.

Ultimately, student-run publications like Her Campus are much more than just a place to read about campus events or catch up on the latest trends. They are platforms that shape conversations, challenge the status quo, and provide a voice to those who might otherwise be overlooked. They empower students to engage with issues that matter to them—whether it’s diversity, politics, mental health, or social justice, and in doing so, they become powerful catalysts for change within the campus community.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of campus life, student-run publications will remain a key part of the dialogue. They provide not just information, but a space for community, empathy, and advocacy, proving that when students have the opportunity to shape the conversation, they can lead their campuses toward a more inclusive, thoughtful, and engaged future.