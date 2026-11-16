The holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself to a little extra self-care. Whether you’re looking to improve your daily routine, prioritize relaxation, or find new ways to feel your best, wellness products make the perfect additions to any holiday wish list. Here are some products that are on my holiday wish list.
Brick
Medicube eye cream
https://www.target.com/p/medicube-pdrn-pink-peptide-eye-serum-korean-skincare-30ml-cream-unscented-normal-skin/-/A-95087436
Rhode Holliday gift set
https://www.sephora.com/product/rhode-hailey-bieber-minty-skincare-trio-oas-sugarmint-eye-prep-peptide-lip-boost-glazing-mist-P527927?icid2=products+grid%3Ap527927%3Aproduct&skuId=3025525
Nod pod
https://www.ulta.com/p/weighted-blanket-your-eyes-pimprod2051636?CAWELAID=330000200003341243&cagpspn=pla&cmpid=PS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads&sku=2641630
Red light therapy mask
Medicube eye patches
Patchology cake eye patches
https://www.ulta.com/p/eye-want-cake-smoothing-hydrating-eye-patches-pimprod2050746?sku=2639238
Biodance face mask