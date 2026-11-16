This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself to a little extra self-care. Whether you’re looking to improve your daily routine, prioritize relaxation, or find new ways to feel your best, wellness products make the perfect additions to any holiday wish list. Here are some products that are on my holiday wish list.



Brick

Medicube eye cream

https://www.target.com/p/medicube-pdrn-pink-peptide-eye-serum-korean-skincare-30ml-cream-unscented-normal-skin/-/A-95087436

Rhode Holliday gift set

https://www.sephora.com/product/rhode-hailey-bieber-minty-skincare-trio-oas-sugarmint-eye-prep-peptide-lip-boost-glazing-mist-P527927?icid2=products+grid%3Ap527927%3Aproduct&skuId=3025525

Nod pod

https://www.ulta.com/p/weighted-blanket-your-eyes-pimprod2051636?CAWELAID=330000200003341243&cagpspn=pla&cmpid=PS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads&sku=2641630

Red light therapy mask

Medicube eye patches

Patchology cake eye patches

https://www.ulta.com/p/eye-want-cake-smoothing-hydrating-eye-patches-pimprod2050746?sku=2639238

Biodance face mask