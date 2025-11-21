Unique Gifts for the Pet-Lovers in Your Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a careful planner or a last-minute gifter, it probably feels like the holidays always manage to sneak up and leave you scrambling. To help us get ahead this year, I’ve started looking early…here’s the 10 most thoughtful and unique gifts I’ve found (all under $50) for those people everybody knows and loves: the pet-lovers.

A custom ceramic mug from Etsy

Mugs are such a cozy gift, but these take it to the next level. Not only are the mugs adorable, but being greeted with that cute little face every time you finish a drink would be the gift that keeps on giving.

2. Dog and cat themed items from Blue Q

These cute socks and accessories are perfect for someone who’s obsessed with animals! There’s various options, all quirky and colorful. And if there’s a cat in your life, check out their catnip section – or if you’re from Skidmore, find it in person at Northshire Bookstore!

3. These personalized pet bracelets from Etsy

If you’re looking for something more elegant, simple jewelry might be the way to go! This Etsy shop has affordable options for a gorgeous (and personal) gift.

4. This catchall or coaster set from Mark & Graham

These items are so sweet, serve a great purpose, and are currently on sale for Black Friday. If you have a higher budget, check out some of their other pet-inspired items and maybe get something personalized!

5. A funny custom t-shirt

If you’re looking for a sillier route, these t-shirts are hilarious. You can add up to six photos of a pet (or pets!) and edit the font to make it extra-perfect.

6. Slippers from Chewy

I didn’t know Chewy did more than dog food, but now I’m obsessed with their slippers – and there are many options for different cat and dog breeds. I recommend browsing their whole Clothing & Accessories catalogue!

7. A personalized pet pillow from Etsy

These are more basic, but I absolutely love the idea. My roommate has one that looks like her dog back home, and it feels like she’s really there on her bed every night. Whether your gift-receiver is moving out soon and needs a bit of home to take with them, or they’re settled with their pet and wants a cute little clone, this would be a really thoughtful present.

8. Socks that save dogs

If you’re looking for something more simple, these socks would be perfect! The company partners with nonprofits, and this product in particular supports animal welfare. Any dog-lover would appreciate them! You can read more about the company here.

9. A Personalized Stamp from Happy & Polly

This is such a cute gift, especially for anyone crafty. I can imagine all the letters and scrapbook pages now!

10. This delicate cat necklace from Etsy

I think this is such a pretty choice for a cat-lover! You can choose how many charms are put on, and it seems really minimalistic and sweet.

It may only be November, but I’m all for making the holiday season as long as your heart desires…and as long as personalized X-mas gifts take to be made and shipped. Just remember: no matter the price, your loved ones (and their furry ones) will love any and every gift you give them. Stay thoughtful!