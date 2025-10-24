Tips and Tricks at the Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to the gym can feel very intimidating, but once you figure out your goals and schedule, it becomes the best part of your day. Here are some tips and tricks to get a hang of the gym:

Don’t Hyperextend

It is easy to want to live heavier, but you should focus on getting the correct form first. You should avoid hyperextending during exercises like squats or any presses, it’ll help prevent injury and target the right muscles. Keep your movements controlled, and stop right before your joints lock out.

Build a Split Around Your Goals

Your workout split should reflect what you want to achieve. My current split is 3 upper body days and 3 lower body days, with two rest days for recovery. This balance allows me to train each muscle group, but also have enough time for my body to repair and grow.

Find a Time that Works for You

Timing is everything. If you can, try to go to the gym before 4:30 PM. It’s a lot quieter, more machines are open, and you get through your workout quicker. I save my rest days for when I have a heavy workload, and I tend to go to the gym on the weekends because nobody really goes.

Mix Machines and Dumbells

Machines are great for isolation and stability, but dumbbells are great as well. Using free weight engages more muscle, and can help improve your balance and coordination.

Warm Up and Cool Down

You should start every session with dynamic stretches, which are stretches that incorporate some kind of movement (leg swings, arm circles, walking lunges) to help wake up your muscles and improve blood flow. You should end with static stretches (hamstring holds or shoulder stretches), to relax, and help with flexibility. This will reduce soreness, increase gains, and get you ready for your next lift.