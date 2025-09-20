Time Management and More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Tess Velez

Managing time effectively is one of the most important skills for staying on top of school, work, and personal responsibilities. While it can feel overwhelming at times, creating clear systems and routines makes it easier to stay organized and reduce stress. The strategies below offer practical ways to manage your time and stay on track.

Time Management Skills

Reminders – Post-its, the Reminders app, or even labeled alarms can be very helpful for remembering events, classes, meetings, tasks, or assignments. There are many calendar/productivity apps that can send reminders: Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, TimeTree, Notion (and Notion Calendar), TickTick, Minical, and more!

Alarms – You can set alarms with labels to remind you to do a task at a certain time or for an event you really can’t risk forgetting. I personally enjoy using alarms to remind me about events, meetings, and to take nightly vitamins and medications. It can be harder to ignore an alarm, especially if there is more than one, and in my opinion, they get my attention much more effectively than using the Apple Reminders app.

Breaking Large Assignments into Smaller Chunks – When given a large task or project with multiple parts, it can be helpful to break it into smaller tasks. Chunking large tasks makes them feel less overwhelming and reduces procrastination. For me, a large portion of procrastination comes from feeling like a task is a burden, which leads to anxiety. When I break a task down, I can start with the easier parts, and because I’m making progress, I begin to feel less anxious and more in control. Having more opportunities to check off small tasks also provides a sense of accomplishment.

Plan Study Time – Blocking out time on a calendar or in a planner to dedicate to studying or assignments can help form a routine. Once studying becomes a regular part of your schedule, it feels less overwhelming and creates more flexibility for hobbies and free time. Even if you don’t need the entire block for studying, using that time to get ahead on assignments, plan for the week, or complete another productive task can still be beneficial. This also helps you avoid last-minute cramming, which is rarely effective.

Mixing Up Study Spots – When you feel like you can’t focus anymore, try studying in a different location. Changing your environment can refresh your focus and signal to your brain that it’s time to reset.

Organizational Tips

Calendar Whiteboard – This is a personal favorite. It’s reusable, customizable with colorful markers, and a good visual reminder of upcoming tasks and events. Writing your calendar by hand can also help with memory. Place it somewhere visible so you are consistently reminded of deadlines and responsibilities.

Planners – I love my paper planner—it’s one of the most useful tools I have. Handwriting tasks are supported by research as a way to improve memory retention. Physical planners let you write out assignments, prioritize them, and track progress. That said, digital planners work just as well for many people. Google Calendar, Notion, or dedicated planner apps can all be great options. The best system is the one you’ll actually use consistently.

Multitasking – Avoid it. It’s very difficult for our brains to focus effectively on multiple tasks at once. Instead, write down what you need to do, and work through tasks one at a time.

Eisenhower Matrix

First : Important tasks that must be done today.

Second : Important, but not urgent—schedule these.

Third : Urgent but less important—delegate if possible.