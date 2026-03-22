Throw Out the Sweaters, Bring in the Tank Tops! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring coming up, winter begins to blow away. It’s time to do some spring cleaning and get your summer outfits ready. Sprucing up your wardrobe doesn’t always need to be expensive. Today, I’m going to be breaking down five staple pieces to add to your wardrobe before summer.

A flowy skirt. This is the year of adding whimsy to life. With everything that is happening in the world, both good and bad, it would be nice to have something that could make you feel cute. Adding a skirt to twirl around in is what every girl needs. Halter Top. Halter tops are perfect for showcasing your silhouette and are very versatile. Wear them on the beach or for a party. They pair easily with skirts and pants, making them easy to integrate into your wardrobe. Bandanas. Bandanas signal freedom and can be added to your outfit seamlessly. Wear them on your head, around your neck, or even on your bag. Most importantly, bandanas look great on everyone. No wonder it is one of those accessories that never go out of fashion. A long dress. Especially something with a print, lace, or silk. Dresses are perfect for summer. They are breathable and can make any girl feel like a princess. Pair it with a cute bag and heels for an effortless look. Polka dots. Get any item with polka dots. That can be a shirt, a tank top, a skirt, a dress, a handband, or a purse. Polka dots are one of those patterns that feel girly and cute, and that is what we want for the vibe of summer.

You deserve to have the best summer yet and with this added changes you’ll be one step ahead of the game.