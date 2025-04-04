The Ultimate Spring Capsule Wardrobe: Versatile Pieces for Upstate NY’s Unpredictable Weather

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring at Skidmore is a whole experience—one day, it’s warm enough to sit on Case Green in a sundress, and the next, you’re digging out your coat again. Dressing for the season in Upstate New York means being prepared for anything, so having a spring capsule wardrobe is key. Instead of overloading your closet with trendy pieces, creating a collection of versatile staples will keep you stylish, comfortable, and ready for whatever Saratoga’s mood swings throw at you.

Here are my must-have pieces to survive and thrive in spring fashion at Skidmore:

1. The Classic White Button-Down

If there’s one piece that always makes me feel put together, it’s a crisp white button-down. It’s light enough for warmer days but perfect for layering when it’s chilly. I love wearing mine open over a tank top for a casual look or tucked into jeans when I want to feel a little more polished.

2. Lightwash Denim

Spring means ditching the heavy dark jeans and swapping them for lightwash denim. A straight-leg pair or a denim midi skirt is perfect for those transitional days when it’s not quite warm enough for shorts but too nice out for heavy layers. Plus, they go with literally everything.

3. Flowy Dresses for That One Warm Day

We all know that one spring day when it’s suddenly 70 degrees, and everyone rushes outside like it’s the middle of July. A breezy floral or pastel dress is a must-have for those rare but glorious moments. Pair it with sneakers for a casual campus look or dress it up with loafers for a weekend brunch at Sweet Mimi’s Café & Bakery.

4. A Neutral Blazer (Because Sometimes We Have to Be Fancy)

A lightweight blazer in beige, cream, or light gray instantly pulls an outfit together. Whether I’m presenting in class or heading to an event, throwing on a blazer makes me feel effortlessly put together without trying too hard.

5. Cozy Yet Breathable Knits

Upstate NY springs are random, so lightweight knits are a lifesaver. A cute, cropped cardigan or a ribbed sweater keeps me warm during chilly mornings but doesn’t make me overheat when the sun decides to come out.

6. A Lightweight Trench Coat (Because Spring Still Gets Cold)

I’ve learned the hard way that Upstate spring isn’t always spring-like. A trench coat is perfect for those days when it’s chilly but not puffer jacket cold. It keeps me warm, adds a sophisticated touch, and is light enough to carry when the afternoon sun finally warms things up.

7. A Tote Bag for Class and Coffee Runs

A structured tote is my go-to for spring. It fits my laptop, notebooks, and whatever random stuff I end up carrying around (snacks are a must). Plus, it makes even a casual outfit look more put together.

8. Sunglasses for Those Days

The moment the sun makes an appearance, sunglasses are essential. Whether you’re walking to class, grabbing coffee at Uncommon Grounds, or hanging out on Case Green, a good pair of oversized, cat-eye, or aviator sunglasses instantly adds personality to any outfit.

Spring fashion is all about versatility, and in Upstate NY, layering is everything. Having a well-curated wardrobe makes it easier to dress for the chaos of the season while still looking effortlessly chic.