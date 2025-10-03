The Rise of Trinkets and Collecting, Why is This Happening?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a young girl I have loved collecting. I started off with Lalaloopsy’s, moving my way up to Shopkins, and Funko Pops with my current obsession being Sonny Angels and Jellycats. It is safe to say I have become obsessed! Garnering a collection of 150+ Sonny Angels and several plushies. On social media you will often come across videos of young adults filming themselves opening up their latest blindbox or trinket haul. These videos gain lots of traction with some getting hundreds of thousands of likes. This obsession has not slowed down either. In fact, it’s increased over the past months, but why is that?

One explanation for the obsession can be described as the lipstick effect. During hard economic times when individuals’ incomes fall they will turn to small pleasures in order to maintain a sense of control. Instead of buying luxury goods, like a car which is far out of reach for many, individuals will instead buy an $11 blind box. Additionally, these toys can provide comfort to those who feel their life is chaotic. These figurines or plushies feel familiar and create a sense of comfort that is soothing. A lot of people also collect as a way to escape the adult pressures of the world.

Nostalgia and treat culture also serve as key influences; several people on social media have noted that their collections allow them to reconnect with their inner childhood. At other times a person might reward themselves for doing well on a test, thus justifying the purchase. I can relate to this feeling. I love to treat myself when I feel I have accomplished something. Maybe a little too much. Lastly, the rise of collecting trinkets can be attributed to social media. Naturally, when you’re exposed to many videos online of hauls, one can easily be persuaded to purchase an item.

With the increase in popularity, many people have questioned or debated the topic of whether this is overconsumption. This word usually carries a negative meaning and suggests one is buying impulsively or mindlessly. I would argue it’s less about the number of items one has but instead about the intention of these purchases. Collecting isn’t necessarily negative, it can be a source of joy and self-expression. In my experience, collecting has always made me happy and boosted my serotonin. Simply looking or talking about my collection brings me joy. It is a way for me to bond with others in a way many can relate to.