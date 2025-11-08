The Power of a Morning Plan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing college has taught me, it’s that balance does not come naturally, you have to plan for it. This semester, I’m taking 18 credits, serving on the e-board for two clubs, working as a research assistant, and sitting on a local Democratic committee. It sounds like a lot, and to be honest it is, but I’ve found a rhythm within it.

Every morning, I plan out my day. I write down when my classes are, what homework I’ll tackle, when I’ll go to the gym, and when I’ll eat. This simple task takes like 5 minutes, but makes the whole day go by a lot smoother. Seeing everything laid out in front of me makes the day go by a lot smoother, and there is comfort in knowing what’s to come, rather than feeling like I’m always going to play catch up.

I used to think that “scheduling everything” meant losing any spontaneity, but it’s really the opposite. Having this structure makes me free. When I block out time for every part of my day, I never worry, and I just follow the plan. It also allows me to be more present, like in class or with friends, because I’m not stressing about what’s next to come.

No matter how organized I am, some day just won’t go to plan, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to give myself grace, and accept that with a heavy schedule, not everything will be perfect. It is the progress that counts, not the perfection.