The Ins and Outs of Applying to Grad School

When it comes to applying to graduate school, it can seem daunting. When applying to college, there are systems built to make the process easy to understand. You have a guidance counselor, posted acceptance rates, and websites ranking different facets of academics and campus life. Regarding graduate school, you are much more on your own, so I thought I’d put together a list of tips and tricks that helped me streamline my process and led to me getting accepted at numerous great schools like Columbia, Vanderbilt, and NYU!

Confer with your academic advisor! Your advisor can be a great tool- odds are, they work in and have connections in the field you want to go into. Use them as a tool! Ask them what programs they would recommend, what they have heard about specific schools, and what types of graduate degrees and accreditations they would recommend.

Ask for letters of recommendation early!: In this same vein, figure out what professors or prior bosses you would like letters from early. This is respectful and gives them more time to assess your needs and write a better letter!

Look into each program specifically: It is less about the college you apply to and more about the program! Depending on your major and future goals, look into what accreditation, licensure, and classes the program provides.

Attend all the potential events for the schools you apply to. Not all information is online! Prioritize events (both online and in person) that let you talk to professors, ask questions, and learn more about the programs.

Write a pros and cons list: Comparing the programs and what they offer in Excel has been helpful in keeping track of other schools’ different negatives and positives.

Talk to former students of the program: If you have the option, contact former or current students to ask more realistic questions about work-life balance, classes, and opportunities they have.

Check post-grads on LinkedIn: See what students who have completed the same program have been able to do. If it’s similar to your own goals, then you know that program might be well-suited for you!

That all being said- this is your process! What works for me doesn’t have to work for you and that is okay! Just make sure to make the process as efficient and true to yourself as possible and all should go well. What matters isn’t being perfect, but ending up at the right school/program for you! Best of luck!