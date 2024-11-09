Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration: Serena & Blair Edition

Hayden Bouza
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

Hey there, Upper East Siders. November is officially upon us, and that means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking forward to a festive Friendsgiving or a family celebration, finding the perfect outfit for the holiday is a must. To celebrate Gossip Girl’s long-awaited return to Netflix and capture the iconic style of early 2000s New York high society, here are two classic Serena and Blair outfit ideas to keep it classy and stylish this season.

  1. Queen B’s Class

Is there anything more iconic than Blair’s first Thanksgiving look? The layering, the warm tones, the accessories: everything about it screams high-class holiday. Her combination of pattern tights, a multi-textured dress, and the pretty-and-practical capelet proves that it is more than possible to be warm and stylish this Thanksgiving season. If you’re inspired by Blair’s iconic outfit (and how could you not be), here are some modern pieces to help you recreate her look for your holiday festivities.

2. Serena’s Sexy Style

Maybe Blair’s outfit is doing too much for your Friendsgiving festivities and you need something more fun-and-flirty. Serena’s season two Thanksgiving look is the perfect inspo for a fun, festive night with friends. The warm color combo keeps it in the spirit of the holiday, but the figure-flattering fit and funky tights add a spicy layer to the run-of-the-mill Thanksgiving look. Here are some options to recreate this look for your Friendsgiving. 

With the perfect outfit inspo for whatever your gathering may be, channel your inner Serena and Blair and prepare to be the talk of the table this season. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

