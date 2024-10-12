This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

College Halloween weekend is known for being a fun time, but with all the events stretching over multiple days sometimes coming up with various costume ideas can be so stressful. To make your time easier, here are 10 costume ideas you can do this year.

cop Starting off strong we have the classic, but cute cop costume. This costume is a staple every year but it never fails to look amazing on. Disney princess Bringing back a costume from our childhood is a Disney princess. This one is always so much fun to come up with and there are so many options you can choose from. One way you can make this costume is by buying a cute corset, the color of your princess, and pairing it with some white ruffle shorts and a tiara. Victoria’s secret angel If you want something a little more spicy, but with more coverage, a Victoria’s Secret Angel is perfect. With this you can wear either a fun lacy bra, or bustier, with some striped PJ shorts, and over it a robe with wings attached. Fembot This is from the cult classic movie Austin Powers and is a comfortable costume that will never fail to look cute. Cowgirl This costume is one of the easiest ones to put together at the last minute. All you need is a flannel top, some shorts, a cowboy hat, and a cute pair of boots (bonus if they’re cowboy boots.) dallas cowboys cheerleader With the release of their documentary on Netflix, this costume has gained much attention, but they’re uniforms are undeniably gorgeous and would make such a cute costume. BAMBI/DEER This one is perfect for my brown-haired and brown-eyed girls. This costume is so cute and so easy to put together. Not only will it make your eyes pop but you can get so creative with it whether that be through your makeup or coming up with the costume itself. SHARKBOY/LAVAGIRL This costume is an iconic duo costume bringing back this famous pair from one of the best children’s movies “SharkBoy and LavaGirl.” TINKERBELL fairies Throwback to our favorite fairy group! This costume is perfect for large groups as there are so many different fairies from the Tinkerbell movies that you can choose from (and you can make more up and no one would know)! nurse Finishing strong on another classic that will never fade is a nurse. This costume has been popular for so long but I promise that no matter how popular this is it will always look amazing on.

These are just some ideas to get you started on choosing your costumes this year, but you can make almost anything into a costume. Remember to wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable to get the most out of this fun holiday. Happy Halloween!