Tailored Blazers & Sharper Boundaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure you have probably heard the saying, “When you dress your best, you feel your best”. This quote serves as a comforting reminder that even on the most challenging days, a cute outfit can lift spirits. While dressing up can contribute to a higher sense of being put together, it is equally important to have a clear mind. Constantly feeling like the doormat in situations can be exhausting, and it can lead to not being taken seriously. The line between being a good person and being taken advantage of often blurs, raising the question of when to start setting boundaries.

Everyone always says, “Set boundaries,” but it’s much easier said than done. In theory, saying “no”, cutting someone off, or even addressing the issue before it gets drastic, seems straightforward enough. However, these actions are challenging, which may prevent someone from implementing them immediately. A helpful quote I like to remember is, “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” To see a shift in your life, something must change. Using boundaries as an example, if surrounded by people who make one feel left out, those feelings must be communicated rather than silenced.

Establishing boundaries first involves discovering personal limits, communicating them to others, and enforcing consequences when those limits are crossed. Consequences might include taking away your presence, refraining from going above and beyond, or even cutting off ties completely. Initially, these actions can be seen as drastic, but over time, it becomes clear that cutting off loose ends is preferable to dragging on dead weight.