Summer is Coming Around the Corner… Here are Some Fun Ideas to Add to Your Bucket List!

With finals coming right around the corner, most (including myself) feel anxious to end their spring semester. With summer beginning for the majority of college students within the next few weeks, making money, spending time with friends and family, and catching up/getting ahead for the fall semester is on many people’s minds. To balance the futuristic thinking, here are some easy, fun summer ideas you can add to your summer bucket list:

DIY Bookmarks

With warmer weather comes a want to read outside in the sun! Something that could be a motivating way to read the entire book, and would be fun to make are bookmarks. Without buying a huge amount of supplies, you can take cardstock, magazine clippings, felt, and whatever else you want to create a bookmark! You could even theme the bookmark to the book’s central theme, making it that much more special and aesthetic!

Car or Key Charms

For those that have a lanyard, keys, or a purse, a key charm is the perfect way to accessorize and make it more personal. I personally have a keychain that matches my friend, something that we smile at everytime we see each other! You can find or purchase a small carabiner clip, stretchy bracelet string, and some beads and/or charm.

Go thrifting

With “fast fashion” growing and growing, a way to feel less guilty about shopping while trying to keep up with fashion trends is to go to a thrift store! With cheaper prices, and the sense of accomplishment you can feel when you find that piece of clothing that just fits your style, thrifitng is a fun way to kill some hours on a warm rainy day!

Summer Mocktails

On a hot summer day, all I crave is a refreshing drink to cool me down. With this being said, it is just as exciting to make the mocktail! A “Dirty Coconut Coke”, or a coke, coconut milk, and lime juice will make you feel like you’re on a beach! Or, a “Blood Orange Mocktail Spritzer”, blood orange juice, ginger beer, lemon juice, and a sliced orange and mint on top will be a fresh and tangy refreshment. Mocktails are fun to make, pretty to look at, and delicious to drink!