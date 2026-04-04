Stop Overcrowding Your Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting clothes is more accessible than ever. No need to wait to go to the mall and spend three hours there to spend a boatload of money. Now, anyone can order clothes at their fingertips. It might be time to rein it in a bit, spring is coming, and clothes are going.

To be honest, there is no reason why someone needs 45 different pairs of jeans. Yet with the impulse of sales, marketing, and “just in case” purchases, it happens. Most people keep clothes in their closets that still have the tag on them and never see the light of day. This just quietly adds clutter and dust in a space that should feel light and clean. Carefully curating a collection of jeans will cover the ground for every outfit you decide to put on. Having too many options can become overwhelming, and why do that when the answer is much simpler? So go through every pair of jeans you have and be honest with yourself. Do you really wear these? Do these still fit? The other 40 pairs of jeans you decide to throw out can really help someone in need and give those jeans the light of day they have been looking for.

Now lets move on to the 200 different shirts you have. Whether they are in the dresser that you cannot shut for the life of you, or the hanger rack in your closet that is screaming for help. Shirts can easily be forgotten about after some time. These shirts can be cheap and really adorable, but let me be the one to break this news to you; you don’t need to buy a cute new shirt every time you see one. Ask yourself: will I genuinely wear this? Am I just buying this because it feels harmless? Does it add something to my wardrobe that I am currently missing?

Lastly, let’s talk about accessories (jewelry, headbands, socks, etc). Find a couple of staple items that symbolize you, not the next big trend. You have 50 pairs of socks, but then you’re missing the other half of 20 pairs. Become more intentional in the things that you buy for yourself. Spend your money on things you will actually use and allocate the rest to something that will benefit your future.