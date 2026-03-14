Snakes in the Grass: How One Friend Changed My Perspective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It takes one good friend to show you all the snakes in the grass”

Friendships are an evolving process, changing as you change and adjusting as you learn each other. When they don’t work out, it hurts, its a process to get through just like a breakup. This year I simultaneously lost a friend group and gained a best friend. Although it was a process, I learned that one good friend will show you what you truly deserve.

The one I lost was a product of freshman year, an initial friend group that sometimes lasts and sometimes ends in a fiery explosion. The way it ended was jarring and hurtful and felt like a betrayal over a lack of communication and a shift in dynamics. Sometimes its hard because you look through your phone to show someone a picture and stumble upon pictures with them, or tell someone a story about last year that reminds you of them. And forget about running into them in DHall!

At the same time my connection with that group was fading, I gained a new friend. I met this friend, lets call her “Chloe”, at a party. I was really nervous to go to said party, but when I walked in the door she was there, literally 5 feet inside the door. It was immediate, I knew we had to be friends. Friends became best friends, and she filled the hole my old group left, plus more. In fact, when my friendship with my old group finally ended, Chloe was there for me, to listen to me complain, and remind me that I deserve better.

I realized that one really good friend makes you realize who is a real friend and who isn’t. A real friend makes you feel funny, beautiful, appreciated, and comfortable. After my realization I was able to see who else makes me feel that way, and really appreciate the people in my inner circle. I have so much love for my friends who have become family at school, and I am so grateful for them, now more than ever.