Seasonal Stress Relief: 6 Fall Activities to Decompress From Early Semester Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

As college students begin to settle into this fall semester, the work is starting to pick up and pile on. The result? Bad breakouts, breakdowns, and burnout creeping in. Finding ways to decompress early on can help prevent the stress from piling on with the workload, and when better than during autumn? This season, with its perfect crisp weather and colorful backdrop, provides us students with various activities and seasonal-inspired practices to keep the heat with the summer weather and help you take on the semester feeling refreshed. Here are a few fall-friendly ways to unwind:

1. A Scenic Hike or Walk

With the drop in temps and the blooming foliage, there is no better time to get into hiking than the fall. Not only is it a picturesque pastime, but it also is a great way to get your body moving and endorphins flowing–and with those hours spent stuck in class and work, your body and mind will be thanking you. And don’t worry about scaling any mountains–a nature walk can be as simple as walking around your campus, exploring local trails, or walking through a park. It’s about what works for you!

Extra Tip: Bring a friend for added mood-boosting.

2. Arts and Crafts

With the onset of fall, various seasonal indoor activity options accompany it. From pumpkin carving or painting to wreath making or even just creating DIY dorm decorations to bring the seasonal warmth inside, there are plenty of ways to decompress with some calming crafting.

DIY idea: Collect the most colorful leaves you can find from outside and grab some string. Poke a tiny hole (perhaps with the help of a pen or sewing needle) through the base of each leaf, pull the string through, and hang up your DIY garland!

3. Apple Picking

Picture this: Warm apple cider donuts, a big cup of hot chocolate or apple cider, the smell of crisp air, cinnamon, and fresh apples–what could be better? Apple orchards are at their peak in the fall, and planning a day trip is a great option to get off campus and explore some local fall festivities! Leaving with a bag of fresh fruit is just an added bonus, perfect for fueling study sessions (or as a scenic hike snack).

4. Thrifting

With the changing seasons and temperatures comes a change in style, and what better de-stressor than revamping your wardrobe with a sustainable twist? Grab a friend or a coffee and hit up your local second-hand shops to pick up some cozy sweaters or perfect-fitting jeans to wear during the season of comfort.

5. Reading a Cozy Book

Listen, I know that reading seems like the least relaxing activity when you’re already doing so much of it for class, but finding some time and a nice, easy, pleasurable read can prove to be the perfect way to reset after those mind-churning texts. Reading, coupled with a fall beverage of choice, is a great activity to relax your mind while still staying mentally active.

Hint: Choose something light and entirely outside of your academic content. That way, you’ll be able to separate the relaxing experience from the academic ones.

6. Self-Care

Last but not least, a good ol’ pumpkin face mask, an autumnal film (my personal fav is Dead Poets Society), and some cozy blankets–a traditional but highly effective way to lower that cortisol and reset your stress levels. Cuddle up with a glass of tea and get ready to spend your night doing nothing but soaking up all the fall feels–and face masks.