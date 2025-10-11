Piercing Inspo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thinking of getting piercings? Want some inspo? Whether you’ve never gotten your ears pierced before or if you are looking to complete the set of piercings you already have, this list can help you decide on what to get!

Less noticeable:

Belly piercing

Pain: 6/10

The needle tends to be larger than those that would be used on ears, the standard belly piercing needle is 14g, while lobes are 16-18g and cartilage piercings are usually 14-16g.

Healing: 7/10

People have generally reported that they have a decent healing period. Tight clothing and lots of activity can irritate a belly piercing and so in that case, they can be a little frustrating. Generally, they are easy to reach and clean and their healing period is around 6-12 months.

Daith

Pain: 5/10

The cartilage can be thick and it is tucked into the ear so it can hurt more to be initially pierced. Some people only report feeling pressure, while in my experience, it did hurt quite a bit. This piercing is also anatomy dependent: you need to have enough space and cartilage in this area for the jewelry to sit correctly and heal.

Healing: 8/10

Since this piercing is tucked into the ear, it is less likely to snag on hair and clothing, making it easier to heal if taken care of properly. If you’re not careful, this piercing can easily have irritation bumps. Please regularly see a professional piercer for free check-ups to make sure healing is progressing well (true for any piercing but especially ones that are tough to heal). Healing time is about 9-12 months.

Rook

Pain: 4/10

This part of the ear is also a decently thick part of cartilage so it will likely hurt more than a helix. It is also mildly anatomy dependent, you need to have enough space for it to sit properly and not reject or migrate.

Healing: 9/10

This piercing usually doesn’t get caught in hair or clothing and doesn’t move very much, in turn, it heals easier. This part of the ear can also gather ear wax and dirt easily so make sure to clean it properly. Healing time is about 6-12 months.

Stacked/Second Lobes

Pain: 0/10-2/10

The classic first lobe usually doesn’t hurt at all because it has no cartilage. As you go up the lobe, the amount of cartilage increases so it tends to hurt slightly more. You also need to have enough space on your lobes to be able to stack piercings in that area.

Healing: 6/10

Many people joke that love piercings take a long time to heal. They can sometimes take a while because they move around a lot and people often wear hoops too soon. Hair also can easily get caught in them. Healing time is about 3 months.

Conch

Pain: 4/10

This piercing is less anatomy dependent and towards the outside of the ear so it can often be a quick pinch.

Healing: 7/10

This part of the cartilage is thick and can become quite swollen in the first couple weeks after the initial piercing. Hair can touch this piercing, so be careful when long hair is down and try to keep long hair tied away from the piercing. Healing time is about 6-12 months.

Septum

Pain: 3/10

While this piercing is noticeable, the scar it leaves when it heals is not. So removing it temporarily for a program or job after it is healed will not leave any awkward holes behind. The nose can be sensitive and make you tear up but it is often a quick piercing and a thin piece of skin.

Healing: 7/10

This area is easy to access and far away from any hair that can get caught. The scar from this piercing is also not noticeable. Healing time is about 2 months.

More Noticiable

Angel Fangs

Pain: 6/10

Lip and mouth piercings can hurt quite a bit. The mouth is a sensitive area and can get swollen and bleed.

Healing: 8/10

Right after piercing, the lips can bleed and be pretty swollen. It can hurt to speak and eat for the first few days. Healing time is about 6-8 months.

Nostril

Pain: 3/10

It’s very unlikely that hair and dirt will get caught in the piercing. It’s not a super thick piece of cartilage but the nerves in that area can cause the eyes to tear up.

Healing: 8/10

Easy to clean but make sure not to fidget or lay on it. Also wait before replacing the stud with a hoop. Healing time is about 4-6 months.

Vertical Labret

Pain: 5/10

Similar to the angel fangs, the lips can be sensitive but they also heal faster than cartilage.

Healing: 8/10

The lips heal faster than cartilage and it area isn’t difficult to clean. Be sure to maintain good oral health as well, such as flossing, to ensure mouth piercings don’t get infected. The healing time is about 2 months.

Eyebrow

Pain: 4/10

This area can be sensitive and there is a nerve that runs through the eyebrow. The face also tends to be more sensitive in general.

Healing: 5/10

Can reject easily if you don’t have the correct anatomy or if you don’t take proper care of it. Hair can also potentially get caught in it since it’s on the side of the face. The healing time is about 2 months.

General Piercing Tips