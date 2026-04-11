Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Album: You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 2, 2026, Olivia Rodrigo announced her third studio album titled, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The announcement comes following weeks of teasers and easter eggs on both Rodrigo’s social media pages and around Los Angeles. The 13-track album is set to release on June 12th, 2026 with the first single, Drop Dead, debuting on April 17th. Departing from her previous four lettered word titles (SOUR, GUTS) and purple aesthetic, this new album seems to feature a new light pink aesthetic with “new sounds” and “new stories.” Rodrigo describes the new album as full of “sad love songs,” where she explores the fear and anxiety that comes along with love. The album is being produced by her longtime collaborator and Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro, who has produced Rodrigo’s previous albums as well as albums for Chappell Roan and Conan Gray. With Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming album on the horizon, listeners are waiting to see what direction she will take next.