Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
Skidmore

October Is Almost Here, And So Is the Pressure to Find the Perfect Halloween Costume

Esmeralda Ramirez
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the start of school turns into the rise of Spooky Season—cue the haunted hayrides, pumpkin
spice everything, and king-size candy bars on display at the grocery store—one question starts
echoing across college campuses everywhere: What are you wearing for Halloween?
For college students managing heavy schedules and tight budgets, finding a Halloween costume
that’s both affordable and picture-worthy can feel like an added challenge to everything else.
However, with a bit of creative thought (thanks Skidmore!), you can put together a look that’s
cost-effective and cute.
Here are 5 easy, wallet-friendly Halloween costume ideas that prove you don’t need to break the
bank to dress up this Spooky Season:

  1. Women in Black
    The most this outfit requires is a black shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses.
  2. Greek Goddess
    This costume only requires sheets, which (hopefully) all college students have.
  3. Pop Star from the 2000’s
    This look only requires low-rise jeans, sunglasses, and a mysterious demeanor.
  4. Where’s Waldo
    All you need for this look is a red and white striped shirt, round glasses, and a beanie.
  5. Tired College Student
    This one uses clothing that you already have in your wardrobe. Grap a t-shirt, a pair of
    sweatpants, and some mascara for dark under-eye circles and viola- the look is complete

By: Alexandra MacMullin

Esmeralda Ramirez

Skidmore '28

Esme is a student at Skidmore College, passionate about fashion, media, and storytelling. She loves using her voice to empower others and share perspectives that often go unheard. She's a writer for HerCampus, where I explore fashion, lifestyle, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her exploring new trends, helping others through mentorship, or daydreaming about my next travel adventure. She believes in breaking barriers, embracing creativity, and making an impact—whether through words, fashion, or community.