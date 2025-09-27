October Is Almost Here, And So Is the Pressure to Find the Perfect Halloween Costume

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

5 Creative, Budget-Friendly Costume Ideas for College Students

As the start of school turns into the rise of Spooky Season—cue the haunted hayrides, pumpkin

spice everything, and king-size candy bars on display at the grocery store—one question starts

echoing across college campuses everywhere: What are you wearing for Halloween?

For college students managing heavy schedules and tight budgets, finding a Halloween costume

that’s both affordable and picture-worthy can feel like an added challenge to everything else.

However, with a bit of creative thought (thanks Skidmore!), you can put together a look that’s

cost-effective and cute.

Here are 5 easy, wallet-friendly Halloween costume ideas that prove you don’t need to break the

bank to dress up this Spooky Season:

Women in Black

The most this outfit requires is a black shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses. Greek Goddess

This costume only requires sheets, which (hopefully) all college students have. Pop Star from the 2000’s

This look only requires low-rise jeans, sunglasses, and a mysterious demeanor. Where’s Waldo

All you need for this look is a red and white striped shirt, round glasses, and a beanie. Tired College Student

This one uses clothing that you already have in your wardrobe. Grap a t-shirt, a pair of

sweatpants, and some mascara for dark under-eye circles and viola- the look is complete

By: Alexandra MacMullin