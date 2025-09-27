October Is Almost Here, And So Is the Pressure to Find the Perfect Halloween Costume

5 Creative, Budget-Friendly Costume Ideas for College Students
As the start of school turns into the rise of Spooky Season—cue the haunted hayrides, pumpkin
spice everything, and king-size candy bars on display at the grocery store—one question starts
echoing across college campuses everywhere: What are you wearing for Halloween?
For college students managing heavy schedules and tight budgets, finding a Halloween costume
that’s both affordable and picture-worthy can feel like an added challenge to everything else.
However, with a bit of creative thought (thanks Skidmore!), you can put together a look that’s
cost-effective and cute.
Here are 5 easy, wallet-friendly Halloween costume ideas that prove you don’t need to break the
bank to dress up this Spooky Season:
- Women in Black
The most this outfit requires is a black shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses.
- Greek Goddess
This costume only requires sheets, which (hopefully) all college students have.
- Pop Star from the 2000’s
This look only requires low-rise jeans, sunglasses, and a mysterious demeanor.
- Where’s Waldo
All you need for this look is a red and white striped shirt, round glasses, and a beanie.
- Tired College Student
This one uses clothing that you already have in your wardrobe. Grap a t-shirt, a pair of
sweatpants, and some mascara for dark under-eye circles and viola- the look is complete
By: Alexandra MacMullin