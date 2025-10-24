This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last weekend, thousands of voices patrolled the streets of Saratoga Springs for the “No Kings” protest. Representing the Skidmore Democrats, I marched with my classmates, professors, and residents in a powerful stand for democracy, and against authoritarianism.

For Skidmore Students, the demonstration began on Skidmore’s campus, where we gathered homemade signs, chants, and shared the like mindset that we needed to be heard. From campus, to congress park, there were thousands of people. Cars honked, people chanted “Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!”, and this determination and exuberance carried for hours.

Downtown, the signs just got more creative. There was a cybertruck, defaced with anti-Trump messages. Another truck came with digital billboards denouncing the president. Even a group of activists, dressed as witches, had signs reading “Witches Believe in Democracy.” It was electric.

By the end of the march, the streets of Saratoga were completely lined with posters, chants, and vibrancy. The “No Kings” protest was more than one event, it was a statement, and there’s more to come. It showed that in these tough times of government corruption, community brings people together, and that community is what brings change.