Networking For People Who Hate Networking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember the first time I went to a networking event, I was in high school and super nervous to speak with the adults. My heart was pacing fast, my hands were sweaty, and I wanted to fidget so bad. I thought I had to put on a professional persona rather than being my authentic self to be seen as acceptable in a networking environment. This is far from the truth. It is okay to be yourself, you do not need to change.

It is not necessary to be the most extroverted person in the room to make meaningful connections. Here are three ways to make networking actually feel natural:

Practice your elevator pitch

If you often get nervous about what you should say, it is beneficial to practice your elevator pitch until everything you say feels natural. It is best to tailor your elevator pitch to the kind of event you will be going to, but if it is a more general networking event, you can add your other interests or hobbies as well. To go more in depth, I will make a separate blog on elevator pitches.

Research the people coming to the event

If the event holders happen to share the guest speakers or companies that will be at the networking event, search up who they are and what they value. This will help you ease into conversation when you bump into these individuals in person. Find out what you have in common and brainstorm what you can offer them if you do want to partner with them for mutual benefit.

Start the conversation with a light topic

Yes, you are at a networking event. You most likely feel like you have to be as professional as possible. BUT, we are all human at the end of the day, so you do not have to go straight into the conversation asking for what you want to gain from each other. Start by talking about how you are enjoying the event, the food, the weather, literally ANYTHING. You can transition to the topic you want to network about after the little “ice breaker.”

That’s all I have for now. Remember these tips next time you are almost dreading going to a networking event. Think of it as a chill hangout where you can be your authentic self, rather than being super professional. There needs to be a balance. Familiarize yourself with the people who will be attending the event to ease your nerves. It will feel more natural the more events you go to.