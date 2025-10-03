Master That Elevator Pitch, Sis! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s say you coincidentally step into an elevator or a room with a professional you have always wanted to speak with, this may be your only chance to do so, but you only have 30 seconds! This is where the elevator pitch comes. This is a short, confident, and direct way of introducing yourself and the mutual value you and the professional can offer each other.

Here are some tips on how to prepare an elevator pitch.

Write down your set or skills, experiences, or “assets” that you bring to the table. This can be an initiative you assisted or started in student government, volunteering at a library, giving a school tour, etc.

Here is an example of one of my old pitches I made a few years ago:

“I’m Djeneba and I would describe myself as being attentive when people give me directions. I displayed these assets when I volunteered at a library and I was organizing books in a specific order. I listened to directions and placed the books in the proper order.”

This pitch is not fancy. I keep it nice, short, and straight to the point. Notice how I back up my reasoning for being attentive with a personal story? This will allow the professional to visualize how I can be a help to whatever project they are working on (or a project you want to start). That should be the sequence you also follow.

Now, you try it! Make a list of skills you have whether it is being attentive, good listener, organized, etc. An elevator pitch can be used anywhere like a career fair, networking event, Linkedin messages, You name it!

Practice your elevator pitch based on different industries of jobs you would like. You can also keep a general one, so that when an opportunity comes your way, you’ll be ready!