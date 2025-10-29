Malala Spoke, Skidmore Listened: Lessons Learned 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the news broke out that Malala would be coming to Skidmore, getting tickets was the most chaotic experience ever. The limited amount of free tickets available for students sold out in 30 minutes, leaving only paid options. This event was coordinated by the Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs using the Zankel auditorium at Skidmore as a space to host the event on October 25, 2025. I had no idea of the many stories and lessons I would have learned, leaving a profound impact on me.

Doors opened at 5:30 PM, but tickets were scanned starting at 6PM for the event to start at 7 PM. Each ticket holder received a copy of Malala’s new book “Finding My Way,” a memoir to herself. Since I arrived an hour early, I read her book until the show started. The book chapters are short and sweet. I could vividly picture each moment like it was a movie playing in my head. I have not finished reading the book yet, but here are a few lessons I have taken from the book and the event:

Quality Friends Take Time

Malala mentioned at the event she was never the cool girl in high school and had no friends. She would often call her friend from Pakistan to reminisce on her past life when she was super social and had someone to call a friend, right next to her. Once she got to Oxford, she made her first friend, and was delighted that this new friend did not run away when supporters ran towards Malala to take photos. This new friend also spoke about other topics that did not relate to the Taliban or all of Malala’s travels to speak on girls’ education issues. Malala felt it was lovely to have normal conversations with a true friend. Although she had to wait until college to form the close-knit friendship she truly desired, it was all worth it. This is a lesson for your 20s to not force connection when feeling lonely, but wait for the right person to come.

Live Wild At School

Have you ever gone up on the rooftop of one of the academic buildings in school? Well, that’s cool and all, but Malala definitely surpassed you. She told the story of the time where she climbed the bell-tower and watched the amazing campus view from high up. Malala felt restricted to this narrative of herself being the intelligent girl who follows the rules, but for this one time she wanted to break it. She essentially told her security that they would not be needed for the night and can rest (they most likely assumed she would be going to bed or out on campus with a friend, but certainly NOT climbing a tower). We are all young and need to do something that makes us feel alive at least once during our higher education years. Of course, you don’t have to climb a tower or go on the roof of a building, but try something wild (and safe) at least once in your life. I believe Malala did this because she wanted to let loose on her highly surveilled life.

Boundaries in Education are Important

After all the wild experiences on campus and traveling to speak with presidents of different countries to convince them to fund girls’ education, Malala was falling behind on her school work as she was not giving herself time to study even while on break. Her university advisor, who helps her keep on track to graduate on time, was worried for her since her marks were dropping and Malala was traveling to speak at events frequently. Malala mentioned she did not realize how difficult it would be balancing school life and advocating for girls’ education while at university because in high school she had no problem doing both. For the first time ever, she saw herself as a “bad” student.

Her college counselor wrote a letter to Malala’s managing team that she would not be able to travel while as a student, so that she may focus on her studies and graduate on time. This firm boundary that was set aided Malala into being a full time student without distractions from Oxford’s rigorous academics.

Overall, hearing Malala’s insights when she was a college student was affirming to my experience now. What I mean is that I should not be too hard on myself because if there is ever a slip up during my academic journey, there will be time to save myself through boundaries and a good support system so that I do not feel lonely.