Learn To Celebrate Small Wins In Your 20s 

In college, it’s easy to treat life like a checklist. It feels as though your responsibilities are never ending, and it can be easy to slip into the feeling of being overwhelmed. Why don’t you try taking a break and reflecting? Why don’t you try not only to have a checklist of to-dos, but also a list of accomplishments? If you did well on your paper, acknowledge it. You won a competition, take yourself out to do an activity you enjoy. I know you want to have the perfect transcript, ace your classes, land the right internships, join the right clubs, and build your resume. When everything becomes a milestone, it is easy to overlook the quiet victories that happen every day. Whether your accomplishments are big or small, you should celebrate yourself!

Since last fall semester, I started paying attention to all of my wins, big or small. When I won the Barbara Hume Leadership Award at Skidmore, I threw a game night with friends (some of them also won awards), and we even had mocktails! When I do well on an exam, speak at a symposium, or serve on a panel, wake up early to get work done, make time for prayer, and make time to cook instead of ordering out, it all feels like an accomplishment. These moments are not stories blasted for the world to see, but they build consistency and confidence over time.

Depending on my mood, I celebrate with friends and family or alone. When I am alone, I would probably buy something sweet, cook a favorite dish, no matter how exhausted I am from school work, take a nap (yes, I count that as a celebration. I do so much that I always get sleepy), and take myself around town to a place I’ve always wanted to go. When I am with people, we go to restaurants together, go bowling, throw mini get-togethers, and so much more.

Celebrating small wins isn’t about lowering your standards! It’s about recognizing the good in life and being grateful. It is easy to be overwhelmed and overlook your accomplishments, but by celebrating the small wins, you can see the bigger picture more clearly, and it won’t feel rushed. Sometimes the win is just showing up, even when you don’t feel like it.

We’re constantly told to think big, but small winds are what get us there. They remind us that progress doesn’t always need to be grand; it just needs to be yours. Remember that you are in competition with yourself and no one else. Be a better version than you were yesterday.

Last thought: the next time you check something off your to-do list, pause and acknowledge it. Get excited, even if you just place a smile on your face and celebrate it. You’re not falling behind, but building momentum; one small victory at a time.