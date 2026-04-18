Justin Bieber’s Comeback Coachella Performance Makes History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Saturday April 11th, Justin Bieber held his first of two Coachella performances. Bieber’s paycheck will come in at a whopping $10M dollars, the largest price for an artist in festival history! Weekend 1’s performance was his first time doing a full show since the 2022 Justice World Tour that was cancelled because of health problems. The anticipation was rising in the days before, and his show did not disappoint fans.

Biebers set list consisted of an hour of new music from his swag albums including GO BABY and SPEED DEMON, then transitioning to 30 minutes of classic hits from his first 4 albums such as Baby, and Never Say Never, all done with the original track playing off of YouTube on the jumbotrons. Fans especially loved his touching performances of With You (Chris Brown cover), and So Sick (Ne-Yo cover), the two songs that got him discovered in 2008. Bieber sang to his child self, looking up at the screen, a moment many interpreted as a act of healing.

As the set list progressed, Bieber settled in to the performance. He moved to use different parts of his set, began smiling, and really feeling the music. In the latter half of the performance, he went down a rabbit hole of his favorite JB meme’s over the years, which of course contained the “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” clip. It was nice to see Bieber laughing at himself, enjoying a lighthearted moment, and giving the fans a glimpse of the humor they have always loved.

The closing song was the SWAG hit, DAISES, where we saw a happy, engaged Justin Bieber telling fans, “I love spending this time with you guys.” Coachella Weekend 1 JB was a show for the longtime Beliebers, the ones who haven’t heard Favorite Girl for over a decade, and followed Bieber through his hardships to enjoy this moment. Bieber Fever is still in full swing, and he has undoubtedly retained his title as “The Prince of Pop”.

Full Coachella Weekend 1 Set List:

ALL I CAN TAKE SPEED DEMON FIRST PLACE GO BABY BUTTERFLIES WALKING AWAY ALL THE WAY 405 TOO LONG PETTING ZOO I DO STAY (with The Kid LAROI) THINGS YOU DO GLORY VOICE MEMO ZUMA HOUSE DOTTED LINE EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH Baby Favorite Girl That Should Be Me Beauty and a Beat Never Say Never Confident All That Matters With You (Chris Brown cover) So Sick (Ne-Yo cover) Sorry Were Are Ü Now I’m the One YUKON DEVOTION (with Dijon) I THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL (with Tems) Essence (with Wizkid & Tems) DAISIES (with Mk.gee)

Source: https://www.capitalxtra.com/news/justin-bieber-coachella-setlist