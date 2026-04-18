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justin bieber and haile bieber at the 2026 grammys
justin bieber and haile bieber at the 2026 grammys
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Skidmore | Culture

Justin Bieber’s Comeback Coachella Performance Makes History

Lucia Engelhardt Student Contributor, Skidmore College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Saturday April 11th, Justin Bieber held his first of two Coachella performances. Bieber’s paycheck will come in at a whopping $10M dollars, the largest price for an artist in festival history! Weekend 1’s performance was his first time doing a full show since the 2022 Justice World Tour that was cancelled because of health problems. The anticipation was rising in the days before, and his show did not disappoint fans.

Biebers set list consisted of an hour of new music from his swag albums including GO BABY and SPEED DEMON, then transitioning to 30 minutes of classic hits from his first 4 albums such as Baby, and Never Say Never, all done with the original track playing off of YouTube on the jumbotrons. Fans especially loved his touching performances of With You (Chris Brown cover), and So Sick (Ne-Yo cover), the two songs that got him discovered in 2008. Bieber sang to his child self, looking up at the screen, a moment many interpreted as a act of healing.

As the set list progressed, Bieber settled in to the performance. He moved to use different parts of his set, began smiling, and really feeling the music. In the latter half of the performance, he went down a rabbit hole of his favorite JB meme’s over the years, which of course contained the “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” clip. It was nice to see Bieber laughing at himself, enjoying a lighthearted moment, and giving the fans a glimpse of the humor they have always loved.

The closing song was the SWAG hit, DAISES, where we saw a happy, engaged Justin Bieber telling fans, “I love spending this time with you guys.” Coachella Weekend 1 JB was a show for the longtime Beliebers, the ones who haven’t heard Favorite Girl for over a decade, and followed Bieber through his hardships to enjoy this moment. Bieber Fever is still in full swing, and he has undoubtedly retained his title as “The Prince of Pop”.

Full Coachella Weekend 1 Set List:

  1. ALL I CAN TAKE
  2. SPEED DEMON
  3. FIRST PLACE
  4. GO BABY
  5. BUTTERFLIES
  6. WALKING AWAY
  7. ALL THE WAY
  8. 405
  9. TOO LONG
  10. PETTING ZOO
  11. I DO
  12. STAY (with The Kid LAROI)
  13. THINGS YOU DO
  14. GLORY VOICE MEMO
  15. ZUMA HOUSE
  16. DOTTED LINE
  17. EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH
  18. Baby
  19. Favorite Girl
  20. That Should Be Me
  21. Beauty and a Beat
  22. Never Say Never
  23. Confident
  24. All That Matters
  25. With You (Chris Brown cover)
  26. So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)
  27. Sorry
  28. Were Are Ü Now
  29. I’m the One
  30. YUKON
  31. DEVOTION (with Dijon)
  32. I THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL (with Tems)
  33. Essence (with Wizkid & Tems)
  34. DAISIES (with Mk.gee)

Source: https://www.capitalxtra.com/news/justin-bieber-coachella-setlist

Lucia Engelhardt

Skidmore '28

I'm Lucia (She/Her), and I am the Co-President of Skidmore Her Campus! I'm from Syracuse, NY and I'm a Sociology Major and Gender Studies double major. I love reading and writing, knitting, watching women's sports, dancing, and playing Volleyball. In the past I've been involved in Girl Up!, Planned Parenthood, and ProHoops. My activist focuses are intersectional feminism, reproductive rights, sexual wellness, and equality in athletics.