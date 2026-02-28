It’s All About The Long Game! Fernando Mendoza and the Importance of Consistency

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in College, it’s normal for success to feel urgent and fear skewing from plans. Having your friends constantly talking about jobs and internships, and comparing your life in college to theirs may lead you to feel like you’re missing out or not doing enough, but Fernando Mendoza is a prime example of how despite everything not going exactly as planned, it isn’t the end of the world. Every situation is what you make of it.

Before we found out Mendoza to be the icon we now adore, he was just another student who wanted to play football. Growing up in Miami, Florida, Mendoza stated how he yearned to play for the University of Miami (as I write this article in -1°F, I too, wish I was in Miami), but didn’t make the cut. Looking at it now, Mendoza did all the right things, he played quarterback at his high school, Miami Christopher Columbus High School, and ranked number 14 in the country as a junior before his team opted out of the playoffs because of COVID, but hey, sometimes that isn’t enough.

In hindsight, despite not getting into the University of Miami like he wanted, he still ended up doing pretty well, being and judging that you’re reading an entire article about him, I’d say things turned out just fine. But that was because Mendoza didn’t dwell or complain, but instead took this rejection as a redirection. He often stated that his mother, Elsa Mendoza, diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, inspires him to never give up, even when he’s tired during workouts or games. He keeps pushing for her, because to him, his mother is his “inspiration”, his “light”, and his “why”.

Mendoza spent three seasons at University of California, and Berkeley, where he received his undergrad degree in three years from the Haas School of Business, while of course being the starting quarterback. His ability to balance both football and his classes allowed him the opportunity to thrive in both departments individually, so if football ever failed him, he always had a back up. He was constantly on the go for internships and opportunities, despite not being at the University of Miami.

One thing about Mendoza that aided his success was his drive and ability to never give up. He was so driven, he even stated that he doesn’t even have social media, only YouTube to watch football clips, and LinkedIn for jobs. With the punch line ‘if he doesn’t have a successful NFL career, he is locked in for Goldman Sachs’ going viral because Mendoza’s LinkedIn wasn’t just an ordinary LinkedIn, it was consistent. With him updating that he was the 2025 Heisman Trophy recipient slightly after receiving the award, to then posting about his partnership with Adidas, later thanking and reposting The Wall Street Journal and posting about attending ACC media day. His LinkedIn also consists of various internships such as his last one at a real-estate company in San Francisco, or his prior internship at an investment banking company. Through this, Mendoza treated his LinkedIn as a substitute for social media and updating it as one would update their Instagram story. Mendoza was able to optimize this platform and develop skills in Microsoft Excel, Research Skills among others. He also had a considerable amount of volunteering from a fundraiser for the MS National Society among others and had a strong academic background.

It’s through Mendoza not caring about online hate or praise, and instead focusing on himself, his family and constantly being grateful to God that he has not only won the national championships, but the hearts of many Americans (or at least mine).

In Mendoza’s words: “I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated, to know, I was you. I was that kid too. I was in your shoes. The truth is, you don’t need the most starts, height, or rankings. You just need discipline and heart, and people who believe in you, and you need people to believe in your own abilities. I hope this moment shows you that chasing your dreams is worth it. No matter how big or impossible they seem.”

So to all the underdogs out there: make a LinkedIn, tell your mom you love her, and don’t worry, it’s all gonna work out!

