In a World Full of Clean Girls, Be a Maximalist (Kind of)

Esmeralda Ramirez Student Contributor, Skidmore College
Lately, it feels like everyone’s trying to look the same — slick backs, clean girl aesthetic, neutral makeup, beige clothes. It’s cute, but honestly, it’s starting to feel a little too basic. There’s nothing wrong with trends, but sometimes you just have to listen to your gut instead of doing what everyone else is doing.

I recently dyed my hair auburn, which is kind of wild for me because I’ve never been that adventurous. But I wanted something different, something that felt more me in the moment. And honestly, it was the best decision. It reminded me how good it feels to take a risk and feel change, even if it’s are small ones.

Being bold doesn’t have to mean a full transformation — it’s about choosing what makes you feel confident and alive. So if your gut tells you to try something new, do it. Forget what’s trending. Do what feels right for you.

