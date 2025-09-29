How To Share Your Her Campus Experience on Linkedin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t let your hard work in the Skidmore Her Campus chapter go unnoticed! Take the time to share your position with your LinkedIn network and show off the skills and experience you’re gaining.

Step 1: Add Your Chapter Position to LinkedIn

Go to your LinkedIn profile and scroll to the Experience section. Click the “+” button to add a new role, then select “Add Position.”

Step 2: Fill Out the Experience Details

Title: Format it as HC at Skidmore College + Your Role Example: HC at Skidmore College Editor in Chief

Company/Organization: Select Her Campus Media. This links your role to the official organization page.

Location: List Saratoga Springs, NY.

Time Period: Add your start date. If you’re currently in the role, check “I currently work here.”

Description (optional but recommended): Briefly describe your responsibilities, the skills you’re gaining, and what you’re excited to contribute. Make it clear that it’s a chapter-level role.

Here’s an example from my Linkedin Description:

“Revived the Skidmore chapter post-COVID; led editorial direction, event planning, and brand partnerships. Collaborated withbrands including La Roche-Posay, Elemis, Valentino and Sol de Janeiro.

Supervise a team of writers and editors; manage weekly content across five sections: career, culture, life, style, wellness.Developed leadership, marketing, and strategic communication skills. ”

Once you’re done, click “Save.”

Step 3: Share the Update With Your Network

After saving, LinkedIn will give you the option to share your new role as a post. This is your chance to celebrate your position and tell your network why it matters!

Here’s an example of what I personally posted when I finally got approved into the position:

“I am thrilled to announce that I have been selected as the Co-President, Editor-in-Chief, and Campus Correspondent for the Her Campus Skidmore Chapter. Her Campus is a national digital magazine and media platform dedicated to empowering college women by amplifying their voices, fostering community, and providing career-building opportunities across campuses worldwide. As the student representative of Her Campus at Skidmore College, I’m honored to be leading the growth, development, and editorial direction of our chapter.

I am proud to have taken the initiative to bring the club back to campus in January 2023, after it became inactive in 2020 due to COVID-19. By putting up posters around campus and creating an Instagram account to attract students to join, I built a community of 49 students within our chapter.

I am excited to contribute to the Skidmore Her Campus Chapter and to empower and support college women through this incredible community. I can’t wait to see what I will achieve with my Skidmore Her Campus chapter team!”

Personalize your post! Add what excites you most about the role, what you hope to accomplish, or how this experience aligns with your goals.

Alternative: Using the Organization Section

Some Her Campus me mbers prefer to list their roles in the Organization section of LinkedIn instead of the Experience section. For example , Lily Klau, Treasurer o f Her Campus at Skidmore, added her position as:

Career Section Editor · Sep 2024 – May 2025

Skidmore College

“ A Career Section Editor for Her Campus on a college campus is responsible for managing and editing all content related to careers on the Her Campus website, including articles about job searching, internships, resume writing, career development advice, industry insights, and company profiles, essentially providing students with relevant career information and resources tailored to their campus and field of study.”

Using the Organization section can be especially helpful if you want to highlight leadership, volunteer, or extracurricular experience without creating a separate “job” entry.

Alternative: Listing Her Campus in Education

Another approach is to mention your Her Campus experience in the Education section, under Activities and Societies. For example, Katie Wilds, Wellness Section Editor, included her Her Campus role like this:

Skidmore College

B.S. in Biology & B.A. in Psychology (Double Major) · Sep 2021 – Dec 2025

Activities and Societies:

Editor for Skidmore Her Campus Magazine

Benef-action

Pre-Health Club

Outing Club

This method is great if you wa nt to highlight involvement alongside academic achievements and other student organizations, rather than listing it as a separate professional experience.

Alternative: Using the Volunteering Section

Fo rmer Skidmore Her Campus member Maddy Rader (Class of 2025) mentioned her experience in the Volunteering section of LinkedIn. This is a great option if you want to highlight Her Campus as a service-oriented or extracurricular commitment rather than as work experience.

Her entries looked like this:

Her Campus Media

TikTok Manager · Jan 2025 – May 2025 (5 mos)

Monitored and ran the Skidmore branch of Her Campus TikTok.

Her Campus Media

Editor · May 2023 – May 2025 (2 yrs 1 mo)

Served on the e-board as an editor and writer for the Skidmore chapter of Her Campus Magazine. Collaborated with other clubs to sponsor events supporting women and female empowerment.

This approach represents Her Campus work as volunteer leadership and creative contribution, which is especially valuable for students who want to frame their chapter involvement as community-focused.