How To Nail Your Next Job Interview… With Personality!  

Searching for a job can be exhausting and anxiety-inducing at times. Finally landing an interview feels like the biggest blessing ever, but also nerve-racking as you may feel underqualified. Would you believe me if I told you that the interview is less about the skills and experience on your resume, but who YOU are as an individual? Below are tips I learned from Marty Borell, a guest who did workshops during my summer internship at Repurpose, a non-profit promoting sustainability in luxury fashion. Of course, this is through my perception of the information obtained.

NEVER use “they” or “we,” only “I’s.”

When you are being interviewed, the interviewer wants to learn more about how you contributed to your previous experiences. They don’t care about the team or what you did as a collective, but more so about what you did to positively impact the team.

During my practice interview with Marty, he asked about my experience as an e-board member of the African Heritage Awareness Club and how I increased club engagement. I said that “we” or “they” would reach out to freshmen or people who may be interested in joining our club events. However, that answer is not personal enough to what I did as an individual, nor does it explain how I engaged with those who may be interested in joining the club. Afterwards, I explained to him that I would approach people in the dining hall or, if we were passing by each other while walking to classes, and tell them about the club and the upcoming events we were having. Notice how the example of approaching people in the dining hall becomes more personal?

The interviewer can see through that example how proactive I am and the kind of personality I have to be the kind of person to comfortably walk up to strangers and advertise events to them. Giving examples in job interviews gives the interviewer an idea of who you are as an individual. In a workplace, it is important to ensure that many people’s personalities will get along (obviously, not every job is perfect, but that is the goal). Are you introverted or extroverted? Do you work well in teams or prefer to work alone? Are you shy or assertive? These are important aspects to consider when hiring someone. They try to pick people who they believe would match the culture.

In your next interview, try speaking with the “I” perspective and limit the use of “they” and “we.” The interview is about you, so impress them with your uniqueness rather than blending in with the rest of the crowd.