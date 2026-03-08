How to Escape Breaks Boredom: Media Edition 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Break is supposed to be relaxing, but you can eventually hit a point where relaxation means boredom. If you’re looking for some fun ways to be entertained over break, here is some media (music, tv shows, movies), to help conquer that boredom:

Harry’s House 4:

Harry styles finally dropped at midnight, and we aren’t just saying that this time. It is the perfect album for a long time, to jam out to while cooking, or even just rot in bed listening to it. My personal favorite is “taste back”.

Bridgerton:

The new season of Bridgerton is fully out. New season means an entirely new romance story. I get hooked on this show fast, and let’s just say I finished it in one night.

New Movies:

There are some pretty good options out right now. If you like horror, Scream 7 is a big release people are talking about. Not quite sure how there are so many scream movies, but they never let me down. Wuthering Heights has also been getting lots of attention, of course being an adaptation of a classic book and having both Jacob elordi and Margot Robbie. I guess there is some new interest in this gothic romance genre!

Binge Worthy Shows

During a past break, I ended up watching all of The Queen Gambit in a very short amount of time. It was worth it. It’s dramatic and somehow has you on the edge of your seat during scenes about chess tournaments.

Comfort Shows:

I will never stop raving about New Girl. I have re watched it countless times, and everytime I watch it, I love it even more. If you have a show like this, where you simply can’t get enough, now is the time to watch it all over again.