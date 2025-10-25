How One Event Helped Me See Art, Fashion, and Community Differently

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first joined the African Heritage Awareness club (AHA) as a Freshman at Skidmore, I had no idea how much it would shape my creativity. What started out as curiosity for fashion and event planning has turned into one of my favorite outlets for artistic expression. Funny enough, the reason I joined AHA was because of the Gala I attended Fall semester of my freshman year. Every year the Gala starts off with a fashion show as the first performance before it transitions to poetry, dance, singing, and more. I saw potential on how the Gala could be better and how we could build a stronger community and a distinguishable club. Eventually, we won club of the year in the 2024-2025 school year.

Over the years, I have seen the Gala evolve, not just as an event, but as a celebration of identity, artistry, and community on campus. As a senior, I had the privilege to be the Director of the Gala photoshoot. I have found new ways to express my creativity through visuals, storytelling, and collaboration. From brainstorming concepts to capturing each model’s personality on camera, this role reminded me that creativity has no single form – it’s about experimenting, learning, and finding meaning in the process.

I had joined AHA because I felt lonely and had thought joining a club would be an amazing outlet to forming solid friendships and building community. In the process, I learned how to market events and noticed what enticed people to come or not. This included what days and times we should post on social media and place posters on campus to get the word out. Being part of AHA always felt like being part of something bigger than myself. Recruiting lower classmen every year and setting the foundation on how a club should run helps the newcomers keep the club alive.

As a freshman, I mostly helped with behind the scenes for the Gala –sewing and styling the clothing for the models. By Sophomore year, I continued with helping out with the fashion show, but also assisted with recruiting. By junior year, I made the closing speech as Vice President while directing the fashion show once again. Finally, as a senior directing the Gala photoshoot, I have the chance to shape that story visually. I have learned to direct a team, communicate my ideas clearly, and balance creative freedom with collaboration.

The Gala is not just a fashion– it’s a space where everyone (not only students of color) come together to celebrate culture, artistry, and individuality. Each year, I’ve watched new themes emerge and seen how creativity transforms into confidence that performers and the audience enjoy. We are entering our 9th annual gala, but only last year we added another component to the performances–a play! The play allows us to tell a story that reflects our community experiences, blending art and performance in a completely new way. I look forward to how the future e-board members shape the African community at Skidmore.

This is what being in your 20s is all about – stepping into new roles, trying things you’ve never done before, and letting yourself grow through the process. Every challenge, every idea, and every new project is a chance to redefine who you are becoming.