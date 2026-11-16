This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days have grown longer, colder, and closer to winter, I find myself dreaming of being at home as snowflakes drift outside and pies bake in the oven – and then, I remember that before me still looms the prospect of getting through finals season. However, rather than resort to a feeling of doom regarding this fact, I have decided to treat this next month as my opportunity to fully embody the mindset of our heroine Hermione Granger, whom I know would not pause to give another thought to relaxing at home before ensuring that she had completed all of her homework.

Thus, I have compiled a playlist for all of my fellow students that reminds me a little bit of the dimly lit Gryffindor common room in the wintertime, perhaps through which rambles a mangy orange cat. Listen for any sort of calming background music for studying, or just gentle messages regarding loved ones and the promise of holiday spirit.

Roslyn – Bon Iver and St. Vincent

A classic choice – and one that, in my opinion, embodies the feeling of cozying up in a library study room while a snowstorm blows outside. Hermione would approve!

There is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

This song incorporates both an upbeat melody with somewhat melancholy lyrics, ideal for the cold atmosphere while remaining enlightening.

La Belle Fleur Sauvage – Lord Huron

Within this song there is a motivational message: that one’s life may go on unaffected by the desires of others.

City Rain – John Vincent III



The slow, somber lyrical arrangement within this song makes me think of winter; and the sweet message is reassuring when it is difficult to find study motivation.

Wildflower – Beach House

This song is soothing and carefree, which has the potential to both ground and uplift a worn-out student.

The Salt and the Sea – Gregory Alan Isokov

This song describes a mysterious, faraway scene; and during a study break, this can be refreshing!

Sunday – The Cranberries

Upbeat, uplifting, and reminiscent – all excellent aspects to romanticize staying indoors and continuing to be productive during the fast-approaching colder months.

Anchor – Novo Amor

I find this song to be excellent background music for studying, but its gentle lyrics are comforting to listen to as well.

The Wisp Sings – Winter Aid

Perhaps the most hushed and reverent song on this playlist, it reminds me of walking in the snowy woods, and taking time to observe the smaller moments of beauty around me in a time of darkness outside.

You’re Gonna Go Far – Noah Kahan

Another classic to finish this with, and a message that Hermione knows well! While this song may distract from intense work, there is never a bad time to remind yourself of your potential.

Happy finals season preparation to all!