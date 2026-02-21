Getting Back Into the Groove After Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back to campus after break can throw you into a whirlwind of emotions. If you’re struggling to adjust, you are definitely not alone. Here are some easy ways to lighten the transition, and start the semester out on solid footing:

Practice stress management- Build routines that help you decompress when feeling stressed. This can be going for a walk, journaling, or even just making sure you get enough sleep. Managing stress early sets you up for healthy habits, and can prevent you from burning out later on. Find a productive study spot- For me, I have a hard time getting any work done in my room. But in the library, it all gets done. It may be different for you, where you could do better in a study room, case center, or burgess. In all of these places, it is really helpful to have that “go-to” place where you can get your work done, stay focused, and feel motivated. Review your syllabi- Take the time to read through each syllabus you’re given, and write down any important dates. This way, you know you’re on top of everything, and nothing will catch you off guard. Buy or access your textbooks early- I am still waiting on one of my textbooks for one of my classes. If you buy them early, you definitely won’t run into the same problem I am having. This way, you are more engaged in class and feel a lot less stress. Make time for a hobby- I have been really into crocheting lately. For me, it relieves stress and allows me to feel productive without forcing myself to do more work when I’m already exhausted. Doing something that you enjoy outside of academics, whether it be going to the gym, seeing friends, or some sort of art, it can help you feel recharged and prevent life and school from feeling overwhelming.

Adjusting after coming back from break definitely takes time. By starting with these small steps, getting back into the groove of it all can feel way more manageable. Remember, in order to succeed academically, you have to make sure you’re succeeding outside of this too and to take care of yourself.