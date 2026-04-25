Fun Things to Do in Saratoga Before Summer Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semester is coming to an end very quickly, and as summer gets closer, you need to make the most of all that Saratoga has to offer. Whether you want to explore one last place with friends, have a fun study break, or just need a reason to get off campus, Saratoga has tons of places.

One of the easiest, and definitely most popular options, is to walk Downtown and spend the day there. Broadway has tons of restaurants, cafés, and shops. You can have a fun shopping spree or a perfect night out; there are tons of options. You can grab lunch at the Merc for a casual bite or have some tacos for dinner at Cantina. Walking around downtown, especially as the weather gets warmer, is always one of the best ways to get out and enjoy the remaining time here.

If you’re looking for an adventure, Saratoga Spa State Park is a must. The park has trails perfect for hiking, beautiful scenery that is sure to serve as a reset during finals, and tons of springs. You can even have a picnic here, maybe g for a bike ride, or perhaps spend some time studying outside.

For anyone who loves antiquing, Ballston Spa is the place to go. The village has great thrift and antique stores, where you can find clothes or new furniture and accessories for your apartment next semester. It’s a fun way to spend an afternoon, and an even better excuse to go and explore nearby.

As the weather gets warmer, everyone wants to be outside. If you ask some college kids, they’ll be sure to tell you of the local swimming spots and watering holes around the area. I went a few times with my friends when it was nice last semester, and we had a blast. We tanned on the rocks, went swimming, and brought a speaker to jam out. We all need to enjoy the sunshine here before we leave to go home.

Lastly, don’t miss the Second Sunday Market at Congress Park. It’s a fun local event with vendors, homemade goods, food, vintage clothing, and much more. It is really fun to explore and see what each booth has to offer. I know I have bought a few things in my exploring. It’s a very vibrant event that really makes Saratoga feel like summer has come.

Before we all get deep into finals and pack up and head home, take advantage of being at a college that has a fun town to explore. There are tons and tons of ways to make a few more memories in Saratoga before summer break begins.