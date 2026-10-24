Four Books to Cozy Up With This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, curling up with a good book (and maybe a cup of tea) is one of the best fall activities. Here are some spooky, cozy, and mysterious recommendations.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

A classic. I’m sure you’ve had at least one person recommend this book to you already, and I’m about to do it again. What happens when a group of five college students–all a bit too smart for their own good–fall under the influence of a charismatic Classics professor with an interest in pushing the boundaries of morality? I urge you to find out.

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer

Read this book if you’re looking to be thoroughly creeped out. Part mystery, part chilling eco-horror, Annihilation follows four female explorers on their expedition to “Area X,” a quarantined zone that no team has ever returned from unscathed. You’ll love putting together the puzzle pieces, and shuddering as you do so.

The Magicians by Lev Grossman

Since you’ve read The Secret History now, you might as well read it again, but wizard-edition! The Magicians is often described as “Harry Potter for adults” and it really is just that, plus a healthy amount of Tartt-esque mystique and unique characterization. But don’t be fooled, a letter from Brakebills carries much more danger than one from Hogwarts.

When Among Crows by Veronica Roth

Every fall book list should have vampires and werewolves on it, right? This Polish folklore-based urban fantasy gives you both, set against the backdrop of Chicago’s gritty underworld.

So grab one (or all four) of these books, and get into the fall spirit!