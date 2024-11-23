Five Festive Saratoga Activities to Get in the Holiday Spirit

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As we students navigate that stressful crunch time lurking immediately before and after Thanksgiving break, it becomes even more crucial to remind ourselves to take the occasional break and appreciate some of our local community’s many festive offerings.
- The Candy Cane Express
-
Located in Corinth, NY, this hour-long holiday-themed train ride is complete with goodies like hot chocolate tastings, cookies, and on December 7 & 14, an adults-only wine tasting.
Cost: $35 for adults
When? Weekends & occasional Wednesdays through December
https://corinthtrain.com/train-rides/the-candy-cane-express/
- Holiday craft marketplace
-
Saratoga’s 49th annual holiday marketplace will host over 120 artisans selling a variety of handmade goods, such as candles, cakes, books, and even a meet-and-greet with Santa himself.
Cost: $5 pre-admission, $10 at door
When? Saturday, November 30th from 10 am-4 pm
- saratoga festival of trees
-
This fundraiser event features a stunning variety of over 250 decked-out trees, wreaths, and other glittering holiday decor. All proceeds go to Capitol Region Catholic charity groups. Check the website for day-specific events!
Cost: $5-10
When? December 4-8, varying times
- victorian streetwalk
-
This free tradition in downtown Saratoga will feature a variety of activities, most famous of which is simply walking and enjoying the lighting of the holiday decor.
When? Thursday, November 5th from 6-9pm
https://www.saratoga.com/holiday/annual-events/victorian-streetwalk/itinerary/
- Saratoga Santacon
-
Stop by the Capitol Region’s largest pub crawl and join the masses decked out in Santa-themed gear to raise money for the Franklin Community Center.
When? Saturday, December 14th from 1-8pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saratoga-santacon-2024-tickets-1075730582129