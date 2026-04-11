Euphoria Season 3 Premiere: Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Looks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Euphoria season three on the horizon after a tedious four year wait, the outfits at the season premiere, and the season itself, are a topic on everyone’s minds! The cast appeared together on the red carpet in Los Angeles on April 7th, 2026, for the first time in a hot minute.

Each actor has taken on various different roles since season two, and their outfits, and image, have portray that. While every actor served, I will focus on the comparison between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, and how their outfits reflect their acting trajectories.

Starting off with the Ex Disney star, two time Emmy award winner, Golden Globe holder, and Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022, Zendaya, who wore a slinky Ashi Studio halter gown with a swooping low back. Ashi Studio is known for dressing celebrities during awards seasons and has previously styled Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown and many others, reflecting the class and prestige Zendaya has gained as an actor, and someone people adore. In a recent article by vogue, they stated that Zendaya’s overall look of a smokey eye with a wedding style look follows themes of “the bridal tradition-themes press tour for The Drama”, and I completely agree. There has been recent speculation of Zendaya’s attitudes towards her cast members, and the show itself, by representing her new movie, arriving late, and not staying for the screening for the first episode, but with Zendaya being so booked and busy, does she really have time for a show that should have been released at least two years ago?

Comparatively, Sydney Sweeney, whose rise to fame began from her role as Cassie in Euphoria, wore an all-white, vintage Pierre Cadin dress, with a draped cape and slight scoop neck. The mini-dress fastened with a sweet, crystal-embellished bow on the waist, and was paired with matching crystal heels. While Sydney Sweeney dressing in all white for a premiere is definitely not a new look for her, the style of the dress, specifically the neckline of her dress, definitely differs from her prior premiere outfits. For instance, at the Anyone but You premiere in New York City, Sydney Sweeney was dazzling in a transparent, bejeweled dress from Miu Miu, or in the Housemaid premiere where she wore a custom white halter-neck dress by the bridal designer Galia Lahav and the gown had a waist-cinching bodice and a sweeping skirt with a feathered hem, which People’s magazine stated that it was “similar to the dress Marilyn Monroe famously wore in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch”. This leads us to ponder on how Sydney Sweeney’s choice to always wear a variation of a white wedding dress to premieres reflects her image she hopes to create as an actor, and an avid influencer. Does this reflect her views of ‘good genes’ that she projected in her Ad for American Eagle “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” by displaying herself as the perfect bride in every premiere?

By comparing Zendaya’s dark take on being a bride in relation to her latest movie, to Sydney Sweeney’s consistent image of a perfect, all American, bride, it becomes telling on the image both actors attempt to create through their styling.