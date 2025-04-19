Earth Day Is Every Day: Simple Ways to Protect Our Planet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your Earth Day Reminders!

Earth Day was first proposed by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970 as a way to unite people around the cause of environmental protection. That same year, President Nixon responded to growing public concern by establishing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and signing the Clean Air Act into law. This year, Earth Day falls on April 22nd, here are some simple ways you can get involved and make a difference:

Compost!

Composting is a great way to reduce your food waste, conserve water, and decrease the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. To start, get a compost bin of some sort (any sort of bin will work!), Add a base layer of twigs or straw to allow drainage, add layers of green (fruits, vegetables, coffee grounds) and brown (cardboard, leaves, newspaper shreds),and finally add a small amount of water to keep the compost moist. It is important to cover the compost bin to keep the moisture in. When the compost turns to a dark color and has an earthy smell, it can be used all over flowerbeds, lawns, and vegetable beds!!

Push Towards a Plant-based Diet

Although many people love a good burger or hotdog, it is important to include plant-based meals to reduce the environmental impact of animal food production. Making this sustainable choice can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions too! A plant-based diet can consist of more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and less processed foods. One of my favorite meals to make is a roasted veggie grain bowl. This delicious bowl consists of roasted veggies, quinoa, some parsley, and a pesto sauce drizzled on top.

The Simple, Everyday Things!

Sometimes, it’s the small actions that have the greatest impact. We hear them quite often: turn off the excess water and lights, use fewer plastic bags and bottles, reduce, reuse, and recycle, and carpool! While you might see these daily reminders all over your campus, do you actually take part in them? It is so important as a community that we push towards a more environmentally friendly world, as this is OUR future we are building towards. When we all do our part, we create a ripple effect that leads to lasting change for our planet and our future.