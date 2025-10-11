Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
jonathan j castellon be8AmxavYp8 unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
jonathan j castellon be8AmxavYp8 unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
/ Unsplash
Skidmore | Career

Doing An Informational Interviews Is Like Dating

Djeneba Sanogo Student Contributor, Skidmore College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, I know the title is a bit weird. Buuuuuut, that is exactly how I view informational interviews. I have been doing them since high school, and it has helped me understand what career paths I would like to follow. It is an inside scoop to entering an industry before putting your foot through the door. 

So, what does an informational interview exactly entail:

  1. Identify the industry you are interested in. 
  2. Find a professional who you would like to speak with and contact them. 
  3. Set up a meeting in-person or virtually.
  4. Briefly introduce yourself and your goals in the meeting. 
  5. Ask thoughtful questions that will help you understand the industry a lot better that will guide the discussion, and listen actively.  
  6. Thank them for their time, and ask for any additional resources they may have.
  7. Send a thank-you email 1-7 days after speaking with them; this is so that your conversation is fresh in their head. 

I love informational interviews because it is a low-risk way of “entering” an industry. Another way to look at it is like taking a bunch of classes from different departments freshman and sophomore year before declaring an official major. 

I hope these steps help you land an amazing informational interview!  Do not be nervous, professionals love interacting with students. If it helps, contact alumni first before speaking with outside professionals. 

Djeneba Sanogo

Skidmore '26

Little fashionista studying International Affairs. I am the Career section editor.