Doing An Informational Interviews Is Like Dating

Yes, I know the title is a bit weird. Buuuuuut, that is exactly how I view informational interviews. I have been doing them since high school, and it has helped me understand what career paths I would like to follow. It is an inside scoop to entering an industry before putting your foot through the door.

So, what does an informational interview exactly entail:

Identify the industry you are interested in. Find a professional who you would like to speak with and contact them. Set up a meeting in-person or virtually. Briefly introduce yourself and your goals in the meeting. Ask thoughtful questions that will help you understand the industry a lot better that will guide the discussion, and listen actively. Thank them for their time, and ask for any additional resources they may have. Send a thank-you email 1-7 days after speaking with them; this is so that your conversation is fresh in their head.

I love informational interviews because it is a low-risk way of “entering” an industry. Another way to look at it is like taking a bunch of classes from different departments freshman and sophomore year before declaring an official major.

I hope these steps help you land an amazing informational interview! Do not be nervous, professionals love interacting with students. If it helps, contact alumni first before speaking with outside professionals.