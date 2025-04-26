Decoding Political Language: How Politicians Use Words to Sway Young Voters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every election season, politicians suddenly start sounding like they’ve been hanging out on TikTok. They drop buzzwords like “freedom,” “equity,” and “the future,” and try way too hard to seem relatable. Sometimes it feels kind of cool, like maybe they actually get us , but let’s be real: a lot of it is just strategy.

Politicians know that young voters, especially women, are a huge force in elections. They’re trying to win us over, and language is one of their biggest tools. The way they talk isn’t random. It’s carefully crafted to make us feel something, trust them, and, ultimately, vote for them.

Here’s a look at how they do it, and why we need to pay attention.

Relatability Is a Strategy

If it feels like more politicians are acting like influencers lately, that’s not your imagination. Being “relatable” has become a full-on political strategy. Whether it’s a candidate posting a “Get Ready With Me” video or cracking a “slay queen” joke at a rally, a lot of these moments are designed to make us feel like they’re just like us.

Take Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hopping on Instagram Lives to chat while cooking dinner, or Sen. John Fetterman showing up to work in hoodies and basketball shorts. These aren’t just random choices, they’re marketing. They want us to feel comfortable with them, the same way we’d trust a friend.

But here’s the thing: just because someone’s vibe feels casual and cool doesn’t mean their policies will actually work for us. It’s important to look past the jokes and the outfits and ask, What are they actually saying?

Emotional Appeals Are Everywhere

Political speeches and ads are packed with emotional triggers, and it’s not by accident. Candidates know that feelings like hope, fear, anger, and pride are powerful motivators.

For young voters, especially women, the messaging often sounds something like:

“Your rights are under attack. The future is in your hands.”

“We can save the planet together!”

And yes, these issues really are urgent and emotional, but emotional language can sometimes replace actual plans. It’s easy to get caught up in speeches that make us feel fired up without actually explaining how anything is going to change.

Whenever a candidate’s language makes you feel something big (which isn’t a bad thing!), it’s also smart to pause and ask: Where’s the action behind this?

Buzzwords Don’t Equal Solutions

If you notice certain words popping up over and over: like “freedom,” “empowerment,” “equity,” “inclusivity” — you’re not alone. Buzzwords are everywhere because they sound good. They signal that a politician is “on our side” without necessarily making any promises.

For example, a campaign might say they’re fighting for “economic freedom” or “justice for all,” but what does that actually mean? Are they talking about canceling student debt? Raising the minimum wage? Tax cuts? Universal healthcare?

It’s easy to support a feel-good word. It’s a lot harder to support a policy if you don’t know what it is. That’s why it’s worth digging deeper anytime a politician leans heavy on buzzwords but light on actual plans.

Performative Allyship Is Real

Posting a rainbow flag during Pride Month or tweeting a #BlackLivesMatter hashtag doesn’t automatically mean someone is fighting for real change. Sometimes, it’s just performance.

This is called performative allyship : when someone says all the right things but doesn’t back it up with action.

For politicians, performative allyship can look like talking about women’s rights while voting against reproductive healthcare, or shouting out the LGBTQ+ community online while ignoring anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

It’s super important to look beyond the statements and check: How do they actually vote? What policies do they push for? Who are they showing up for when no one’s watching?

Why This Matters

At the end of the day, language is powerful — and politicians know exactly how to use it. Being smart about the way they talk doesn’t mean we have to be cynical or disconnected. It just means we’re voting with open eyes.

We can enjoy the memes, appreciate the relatable moments, and still ask the real questions: What are they promising? How are they planning to get it done? Do they actually deserve my vote?

We’re seeing all of this play out in real time during the 2024 election season. Candidates were pushing hard to connect with Gen Z voters on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, dropping “relatable” content while using emotional language around major issues like abortion rights, climate change, student debt, and gun control. In recent debates and town halls, it’s clear that buzzwords like “freedom,” “future,” and “justice” are everywhere, but detailed policy plans sometimes get buried underneath. Even movements like “Vote Blue for Reproductive Freedom” or “Save Our Future” sound great on the surface, but they show how emotional appeals can take center stage. Being aware of these patterns helps us cut through the noise and demand real answers, not just good branding.

Gen Z is already changing the political game. Let’s keep using our voices, and our brains to make sure we’re building the future we actually want.