Conscious Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately I’ve been thinking about how style isn’t about looking cute anymore but about being more conscious of what we’re wearing. With fast fashion and trends moving so quickly, it’s easy to get in the loop with buying something just because it’s new and not because we love it.

I’m learning that being conscious with style doesn’t have to feel heavy or complicated. Sometimes it just looks like rewearing the same top in different ways, thrifting instead of buying new, or swapping pieces with friends when I want something “new.” Honestly, it feels good knowing my closet has things I actually like instead of random stuff I never touch.

At the end of the day, style is personal, it’s supposed to be fun and feel like you. Adding a little awareness into how we shop or dress doesn’t ruin that. If anything, it makes our outfits more meaningful. And honestly, nothing feels better than knowing you look good and that you’re being intentional about it.