Getting to college is like letting a beast out of its cage. People want to explore, try different and new things, and sometimes, some people can go overboard. Exploring what college can offer you both socially and academically is important, but it’s equally important to remember how to stay smart while doing it.

Today, I’m breaking down college hookup culture because even though you’re exposed to a new plethora of personalities and moods, you have to understand how to navigate this chaotic time in your life.

Dating is like shopping: you see a bunch of products, and you have to figure out what you can afford and what’s out of your budget. Sometimes you’re able to test multiple products, and other times, you just want to focus on one and see how that turns out.

From the last month that I’ve been on this campus, I can see how badly everyone wants to get to know everyone—but not over the dinner table, more like in their dorm room. Of course, have fun and live your life, but don’t be stupid. You’ll meet a bunch of people during your time in college. Some may become lifelong friends, you might find your significant other, or you might only leave with a slip of paper—or not, depending on how difficult you find this experience to be. The point is to go with the flow and not take life too seriously. Do what you want when you want. Don’t feel pressured to do things just because you’re in college and everyone around you is doing them. It’s okay not to go to every party—they’re lame anyway. It’s okay not to want to be up and under every person you meet, and it’s especially okay not to engage in sexual behavior at all.

If you are going to hook up, here are three things to keep in mind:

Ask yourself if this is what you truly want. Make sure everyone is clean. Use PROTECTION!!!

If you follow that, I’m sure you’ll be fine :)