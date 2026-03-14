Chalamet Sparks Outrage Over Ballet & Opera Comments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fans are outraged after an interview with Timothee Chalamet went viral where he says, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.” Fans pointed out that Chalamet’s own mother and sister were ballet dancers, he grew up in theater, and attended Laguardia High School which has an elite ballet and vocal program. Being surrounded by women in ballet and opera, you would think he would have more respect for an ancient art form that takes a lifetime to perfect like acting. Not to mention that movie theaters are struggling as well, with streaming significantly damaging their profits over the last 15 years. Given the reaction from the public, and reactions from fellow celebrities like Doja Cat and Misty Copeland, hopefully Chalamet will change his tune and begin to support his fellow artists.

Source: https://people.com/timothee-chalamet-ballet-opera-controversy-explained-11922867