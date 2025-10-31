Celebrating Día de los Muertos at Skidmore: A Collective Expression of Culture and Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week at Skidmore, the Raíces e-board came together to create something truly special for Día de los Muertos. Our altar, now displayed at Case Gallery, is more than just a traditional ofrenda—it’s a reflection of who we are as a community and how each of us expresses our own style and creativity.

While building the altar, every member brought something unique to the table. Some of us added vibrant flowers and papel picado, others brought personal touches like photos, candles, and small decorations to put in it. We combined traditional elements with modern details that represent our personalities, creating a beautiful mix of color, emotion, and culture.

Putting it together felt like a moment of unity and pride. Each decoration, from the fake marigolds to the decorative sugar skulls, carried meaning—honoring those who came before us while showing the beauty of our heritage in our own way. The final result is an altar that feels alive, full of heart, and proudly represents Raíces and the Latin community at Skidmore.

The altar is open for everyone to visit at Case Gallery. We invite you to stop by, take a moment to reflect, and celebrate the spirit of Día de los Muertos with u