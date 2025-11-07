Caffè Lena: An Off-Campus Gem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Caffè Lena has been a staple of the Saratoga Springs community for decades. Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the caffè, founded by Lena Spencer, stands as the longest-running folk music venue in the country, where icons like Bob Dylan and Don McClean once performed, just two miles from Skidmore. Nearly every day, Caffè Lena offers a variety of events, from folk music performances and open mic nights to guitar and songwriting workshops. It is also home to the Caffè Lena School of Music, which offers lessons and group classes for musicians of all ages and skill levels.

Last week, I attended the café’s monthly storytelling night with my Scribner Seminar course. In class, we have been learning about storycrafting, and each of us will eventually perform a 5-minute autobiographical story on the same stage at Caffè Lena. While I didn’t perform this time, watching others share their stories and the sense of warmth and community that filled the room was inspiring.

Whether you’re into live music, storytelling, performing, or just want to experience a piece of local history, Caffè Lena is definitely worth checking out. Shows are affordable, with student ticket prices typically ranging from $10 to $30 (open mic nights are free, but a small donation is suggested), and the intimate space guarantees that you’ll be close to the action no matter where you sit in the room. It is the perfect off-campus spot to grab a coffee or a small snack, hear great music, and feel part of Saratoga’s creative community.