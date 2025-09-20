Belly’s Parisian Glow-Up Is Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay but can we just pause for a second and talk about Belly’s style evolution? Cousins Beach girl is officially a Parisian girl now, and the glow-up is real. She went from sundresses and sneakers to chic, elegant looks.

First of all—the espadrilles. Like, she was walking all day in those and somehow didn’t flop? Respect. That’s the kind of commitment to the look we love to see. Belly is no longer just throwing on whatever’s comfy—she’s building a whole Parisian wardrobe moment.

Let’s get into the details: the Tenna Stripe Sleeveless Crop Sweater paired with the Pleated Wool Shorts by Jacquemus? Effortless, chic, and giving “I belong here.” And then the minidress in Black? It’s the perfect balance of sleek and flirty plus in the Carel Paris Banana Black Patent Leather Slingback Mary Janes for her birthday outfit and suddenly Belly is serving Paris main character energy on a platter.

And the red lips. THE red lips. That simple switch leveled everything up—instantly Parisian, instantly powerful, instantly “this is not the same Belly you knew.”