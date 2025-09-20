Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno looking at each other while actress Lola Tung looks at Gavin from a distance.
The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno looking at each other while actress Lola Tung looks at Gavin from a distance.
Amazon Studios
Skidmore | Style > Beauty

Belly’s Parisian Glow-Up Is Everything

Esmeralda Ramirez Student Contributor, Skidmore College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay but can we just pause for a second and talk about Belly’s style evolution? Cousins Beach girl is officially a Parisian girl now, and the glow-up is real. She went from sundresses and sneakers to chic, elegant looks.

First of all—the espadrilles. Like, she was walking all day in those and somehow didn’t flop? Respect. That’s the kind of commitment to the look we love to see. Belly is no longer just throwing on whatever’s comfy—she’s building a whole Parisian wardrobe moment.

Let’s get into the details: the Tenna Stripe Sleeveless Crop Sweater paired with the Pleated Wool Shorts by Jacquemus? Effortless, chic, and giving “I belong here.” And then the minidress in Black? It’s the perfect balance of sleek and flirty plus in the Carel Paris Banana Black Patent Leather Slingback Mary Janes for her birthday outfit and suddenly Belly is serving Paris main character energy on a platter.

And the red lips. THE red lips. That simple switch leveled everything up—instantly Parisian, instantly powerful, instantly “this is not the same Belly you knew.”

Esmeralda Ramirez

Skidmore '28

Esme is a student at Skidmore College, passionate about fashion, media, and storytelling. She loves using her voice to empower others and share perspectives that often go unheard. She's a writer for HerCampus, where I explore fashion, lifestyle, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her exploring new trends, helping others through mentorship, or daydreaming about my next travel adventure. She believes in breaking barriers, embracing creativity, and making an impact—whether through words, fashion, or community.