Behind The Crown: Revealing The Myth Of Royal Women’s Lives

Throughout history, royalty has been represented as this glamorous, privileged, and powerful authority. From glittering crowns to majestic palaces, the image of royal life has been fantasized. Yet behind this lies a much grimmer reality, especially for royal women whose lives are shaped by societal expectations and patriarchal systems. While modern fascination with royalty endures, there’s been a significant shift in how it is perceived. Once idealized, today’s media offers a more critical lens, revealing the struggles faced by royal women living under patriarchal structures rooted in historical, religious, and societal norms. By examining the historical control of royal women, the influence of Christianity on their roles, and the rise of media exploring their hardships, I analyze how these stories reflect cultural change and challenge the myth of royal perfection. One big question that came to mind is: Why is there a rise in mainstream culture focusing on the difficult lives of royals, and what does this shift say about society today?

The role of women in the royal system has been largely shaped by how women are treated in Christianity and Catholicism. These religions hold the belief that women are unsuitable for leadership roles, such as priests, because Jesus was male, and therefore, only men are eligible for such positions, being seen as chosen by God. In contrast, the Episcopal Church allowed women to be ordained as priests in 1976, recognizing the equality of men and women in Christ (“Ordination of Women,” Episcopal Church). This theological belief extended to the monarchy, where kings were seen as rulers, chosen by God, while queens were used to ceremonial roles. The queens’ main role was in reproduction and producing male heirs. Religious beliefs about female submission were represented in the way women were used to secure alliances which limited their autonomy within royal courts.

Despite these limitations, many royal women navigated patriarchal systems with resilience. Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Sisi) defied societal expectations. Sisi struggled with the rigid constraints of court life while seeking freedom through travel and artistic pursuits. Queen Victoria had a lot of political influence but was pushed back into shifting her focus as a wife and mother. This shows the reinforcement of traditional gender norms. Queen Marie-Antoinette was scapegoated for her perceived failure to conform to societal expectations. All three were judged for their beauty rather than intelligence or leadership abilities. These women’s stories represent how royal women had to cope with societal norms—an issue that remains relevant today.

In the 20th century, Disney’s representation of princesses and films like Barbie’s Princess Charm School presented an idealized view of royal life. Characters like Snow White and Cinderella depicted women in passive roles, where their happiness and success were tied to marriage to a prince. These films glorified royalty as an escape from hardship, reinforcing traditional gender roles while overlooking the complexities of royal life. Even modern Disney princesses like Elsa in Frozen or Moana in Moana, rejecting traditional roles, present royalty as a fantasy. While these stories focus on self-discovery and independence, they ignore the systemic challenges real women in royalty experience.

In recent years, the portrayal of royalty in pop culture has changed. Netflix shows like The Empress and The Crown explore the struggles and sacrifices of royal women. These two shows go deep into royal women’s mental health challenges, strained relationships, and battles against oppressive traditions. This shift reflects a demand for authenticity in storytelling, as audiences are now drawn to stories that reveal the human side of power—flawed, vulnerable, and often tragic. The Crown explores Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch and a woman caught between her desires and her duty to her country. This duality is exemplified in her strained relationship with Princess Margaret, who yearns for the freedom Elizabeth cannot have. Similarly, The Empress explores the emotional and physical toll of royal life on Empress Elisabeth of Austria, whose beauty and rebellion against convention were her only means of asserting control in a society that sought to define her existence. These portrayals challenge the myth of royal perfection and offer a nuanced understanding of what it means to live under the public gaze while dealing with personal and systemic constraints.

Why Now?

The rise of feminist movements, following the #MeToo era, has brought conversations about patriarchy, privilege, and systemic oppression. Audiences today are more attuned to how women are treated in positions of power, creating a demand for stories that challenge power structures and celebrate the resilience of women navigating them. Royals like Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have further humanized the challenges of royal life. Diana’s struggles with mental health and the harsh expectations of the British monarchy earned her public sympathy. Similarly, Meghan Markle’s public accounts of feeling unsupported and scrutinized within the royal family led to global conversations about race, mental health, and institutional rigidity. Her decision to leave the Royal Family, alongside her husband Prince Harry, ignited a widespread debate. While fans of the monarchy viewed Harry and Meghan’s departure as a betrayal, their decision to leave signified the pressure and lack of support faced by the royals. Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down from royal duties represents more than a personal choice—it reflects expectations placed on royals in a globalized, social media-driven world. Their willingness to challenge institutional norms raises important questions about the monarchy’s future and its ability to adapt to a new generation that demands transparency, accountability, and representation. Meghan and Harry’s departure has led to conversations about systemic challenges within the monarchs. Their departure from their media projects forced a reevaluation of the monarchy’s traditions.

Netflix has capitalized on this cultural shift, producing content that appeals to younger, more skeptical audiences. As audiences demand authentic and critical stories, these could shape future perceptions of royalty, challenging the institution’s relevance and pushing for reforms that grant women greater autonomy and visibility. These stories can inspire change within royal families encouraging institutions to adapt and prioritize individuality and authenticity over strict rules. As the myth of royal perfection continues, the future of royals will depend on how well these institutions respond to the demand for transparency, equity, and humanity.