Basic Essay Editing Tips

How To Edit an Essay
- Take a Break
- If you have time, take a break before editing an essay you recently wrote. It will allow you to have a ‘fresh set of eyes’ and catch mistakes you may not normally see. This is especially helpful if you don’t have anyone at the moment to be a fresh set of eyes to review your paper.
- Print It
- Print your essay out. Having a physical copy of a paper engages more parts of your brain. When these parts work together, you can catch more mistakes and make better edits. It is the same process in the brain as how handwriting helps you remember more.
- Get a Pen
- After printing, use a writing utensil to underline, make comments, or cut text (get colorful pens to make it more entertaining!) This helps you remember your edits better when you make changes on a computer. It will also help you do tip #5!
- Grammar
- Scanning your essay for punctuation, run-on sentences, capitalization, improper use of punctuation, and fragment sentences is a simple way to help your writing be more coherent and understandable. And if your instructor may deduct points on grammar, it is important to make it a step in your editing process!
- Read Out Loud
- Either on a computer or after printing, read your essay aloud. Sentences may make sense in your head but sound incredibly awkward when read out loud. This can help catch run-on sentences, fragment sentences, and unfinished thoughts.
- Review Prompt
- Before submitting your paper, make sure you answered the question! Re-read all assignment instructions and really ask yourself if you checked off every requirement. Also, if you have a rubric, read it!! Make sure you’re writing resembles the criteria for full credit.